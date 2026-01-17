https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/peaceful-finland-think-twice-nazi-alliance-was-pre-planned-before-wwii-1123476043.html

Peaceful Finland? Think Twice: Nazi Alliance Was Pre-Planned Before WWII

Peaceful Finland? Think Twice: Nazi Alliance Was Pre-Planned Before WWII

Sputnik International

The Western-spun fake image of Finland as a peaceful nation reluctantly dragged into wartime alliances is a “deliberately constructed myth,” historian Bair Irincheev tells Sputnik.

2026-01-17T13:38+0000

2026-01-17T13:38+0000

2026-01-17T13:38+0000

analysis

finland

russia

karelia

wwii

wwii

nazi germany

vyborg

leningrad

nazis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/11/1123475859_0:170:3040:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_419ddc119a1f2142a06cbd4ea3bce0ae.jpg

Immediately after gaining independence in 1918, the Finnish leadership launched an attack on Soviet Russia with clear economic goals, notes Bair Irincheev.The failed attempt to annex Eastern Karelia was “straightforward expansionism—an attempt to seize forest-rich territories.” For Finland in those years, timber was veritable ‘green gold’, and “whatever was said about tribal brotherhood and similar things, the primary motives were economic,” the pundit states bluntly.Programmed Partnership in Hitler's War Finland was already integrated into Hitler’s Operation Barbarossa before the Great Patriotic War, and its entry into the war in 1941 was “pre-planned,” says Irincheev. Finland’s leadership believed Europe was being completely redrawn, and chose to pursue the idea of a ‘Greater Finland’ alongside the Nazis. Under the official pretext of merely reclaiming lost territory, Finnish forces crossed the 1920 border and occupied parts of the Karelian Soviet Socialist Republic and the Leningrad Region, advancing almost to the Vologda Region, he recalls. Siege of Leningrad & Shattered ‘Humane’ Myth Everything Finland did during WWII as an unofficial ally of Nazi Germany “demolishes” the notion of a reluctant, defensive warring side, according to the history pundit.When Finnish forces launched their offensive in the summer of 1941, they broke through Soviet defenses on the Karelian Isthmus, captured Vyborg, and halted at the main line of the Karelian fortified zone. In doing so, the Finnish army “became an active participant in the blockade of Leningrad from the north,” underscores the historian, noting that it “had the technical capability to shell Kronstadt.” The high – roughly 30% - mortality rate among Soviet prisoners of war and the Slavic civilian population interned by the Finns in concentration camps dispels the myth of a supposedly “benevolent” Finland, according to the historian. Historical Pattern Informing the Present Finland's relations with Russia today are effectively destroyed — and Finland itself bears responsibility for that, says the analyst. The country portrays itself as having emerged victorious from every conflict: the 1939–1940 war, despite losing 10% of its territory and its second-largest city, and the 1941–1944 war as well.“Finland’s current leadership appears to be revisiting the 1941 scenario, hoping for revenge and access to resources,” speculates the expert, adding that this logic underpins Finland’s NATO accession and its frenzied militarization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/greater-finland-leaders-barely-hid-their-aggressive-plans-against-soviet-russia---professor-1123473281.html

finland

russia

karelia

nazi germany

vyborg

leningrad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

finland, greater finland, finland's aggression against russia, fake image of finland as a peaceful nation, finland's collaboration with nazi germany, finland's role in the siege of leningrad, finnish labor camps for russians, extermination of russians, finland's dark ww2 history