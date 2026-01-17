https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/russian-forces-liberate-priluki-village-in-zaporozhye-region-1123475168.html

Russian Forces Liberate Priluki Village in Zaporozhye Region

Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the village of Priluki in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Units of the Vostok group of forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Priluki in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of the village made it possible to create conditions for the further advance of the Russian army deep into the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.

