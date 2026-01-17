International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Priluki Village in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberate Priluki Village in Zaporozhye Region
Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the village of Priluki in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Vostok group of forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Priluki in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.The liberation of the village made it possible to create conditions for the further advance of the Russian army deep into the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
Russian Forces Liberate Priluki Village in Zaporozhye Region

09:42 GMT 17.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated the village of Priluki in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Units of the Vostok group of forces advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the village of Priluki in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
The liberation of the village made it possible to create conditions for the further advance of the Russian army deep into the Zaporozhye region, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 440 Ukrainian military personnel personnel
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated over 210 military personnel, five combat armored vehicles and five motor vehicles, while Russia's Yug battlegroup has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian troops, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 14 motor vehicles, three field artillery pieces, including a UK-made 155 mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and a fuel depot
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 210 Ukrainian soldiers, combat armored vehicles, 30 motor vehicles, two field artillery pieces, three ammunition depots, and Russia's Sever battlegroup has eliminated up to 170 Ukrainian servicepeople, two armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, two field artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station and a supply depot
Russia's Dnepr battlegroup has eliminated up to 50 Ukrainian troops, nine motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and a supply depot
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
All Districts of Kupyansk Under Control of Russian Forces - Defense Ministry
Yesterday, 14:00 GMT
