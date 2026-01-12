https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/russian-forces-liberate-novoboikovskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123452776.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novoboikovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Novoboikovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr group of forces took control of the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions by units of Battlegroup Dnepr, the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost over 240 soldiers, the statement read."Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces have damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities serving interests of Ukrainian armed forces, military airfields, an enterprise for the production and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 157 districts," the statement said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr group of forces took control of the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions by units of Battlegroup Dnepr, the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers
over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 400 soldiers. Five armored combat vehicles were destroyed, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, a US-made HMMWV and Australian-made Bushmaster armored vehicles, as well as three pickup trucks and an artillery piece," the statement said.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever
, Kiev lost over 240 soldiers, the statement read.
"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces have damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities serving interests of Ukrainian armed forces, military airfields, an enterprise for the production and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 157 districts," the statement said.