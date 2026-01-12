https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/russian-forces-liberate-novoboikovskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123452776.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novoboikovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr group of forces took control of the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"As a result of decisive actions by units of Battlegroup Dnepr, the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost over 240 soldiers, the statement read."Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces have damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities serving interests of Ukrainian armed forces, military airfields, an enterprise for the production and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 157 districts," the statement said.

