International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/russian-forces-liberate-novoboikovskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123452776.html
Russian Forces Liberate Novoboikovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Novoboikovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr group of forces took control of the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-01-12T11:54+0000
2026-01-12T11:54+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
russian defense ministry
russian armed forces
ukraine
hmmwv
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121246284_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_dabde2f2aba28b2d0259bfe5bd3d74f2.jpg
"As a result of decisive actions by units of Battlegroup Dnepr, the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost over 240 soldiers, the statement read."Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces have damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities serving interests of Ukrainian armed forces, military airfields, an enterprise for the production and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 157 districts," the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/russian-forces-liberate-zelyonoye-village-in-zaporozhye-region--1123443747.html
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/17/1121246284_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_372e353805aa446e316835a34fcf43ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian forces liberate, russian defense ministry, novoboikovskoye settlement in zaporozhye region, zaporozhye region
russian forces liberate, russian defense ministry, novoboikovskoye settlement in zaporozhye region, zaporozhye region

Russian Forces Liberate Novoboikovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

11:54 GMT 12.01.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankThe 2S7M "Malka" crew of the Tsentr Group of Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region
The 2S7M Malka crew of the Tsentr Group of Forces in the Krasnoarmeysk region - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr group of forces took control of the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"As a result of decisive actions by units of Battlegroup Dnepr, the settlement of Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 400 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 400 soldiers. Five armored combat vehicles were destroyed, including a US-made Stryker armored personnel carrier, a US-made HMMWV and Australian-made Bushmaster armored vehicles, as well as three pickup trucks and an artillery piece," the statement said.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 205 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost over 240 soldiers, the statement read.
"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces have damaged energy and transport infrastructure facilities serving interests of Ukrainian armed forces, military airfields, an enterprise for the production and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as temporary locations of Ukrainian armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 157 districts," the statement said.
Russian serviceman fires an AK assault rifle - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Zelyonoye Village in Zaporozhye Region
9 January, 10:52 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала