Trump Wants Countries to Pay $1Bln for Permanent Seat in Gaza Board of Peace - Reports

The administration of US President Donald Trump is asking countries to pay over $1 billion for the right to a permanent seat on the Gaza Board of Peace, Bloomberg reported citing the board's draft charter.

2026-01-18T04:59+0000

Trump previously announced the formation of a Gaza Board of Peace, which includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and US Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. According to Bloomberg, Trump will be the first chairman of the council and will personally decide which countries will be invited. Decisions will be made by majority vote, but all decisions are subject to confirmation by the chairman. The document also states that Trump will be responsible for approving the official seal of the group. In mid-November 2025, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution supporting Trump's comprehensive plan for a settlement in the Gaza Strip. Thirteen of the 15 council members supported it, with Russia and China abstaining. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international governance of the Strip and the creation of a "peace council" chaired by Trump. It also provides for a military mandate for an international stabilization force to be deployed in coordination with Israel and Egypt. There is currently no information on the composition of the peacekeeping force. Trump's Gaza plan excludes any direct or indirect involvement of Hamas in the future governance of the Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials have repeatedly stated that Israel was determined to achieve the complete military and political elimination of the group.

