Canada Considering Sending Troops to Greenland - Reports

Amid US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland, Canadian authorities have developed plans to send a small contingent of troops to the island for exercises with other NATO members, The Globe and Mail reported citing two senior Canadian government officials.

Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, France, the UK, Germany, and Finland have already announced plans to send troops to Greenland. On Wednesday, the Danish Armed Forces announced they would strengthen their military presence in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies and intensify training activities on the island. A small number of Canadian troops could travel to Greenland this week as part of a Danish-led NATO military exercise if Prime Minister Mark Carney signs the plan, the publication said. Sources said they had no information on when Carney might make such a decision. However, they believe the move is inevitable. On Saturday, Trump announced the imposition of a 10% tariff in February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, which would subsequently increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

