https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/canada-considering-sending-troops-to-greenland---reports-1123484873.html
Canada Considering Sending Troops to Greenland - Reports
Canada Considering Sending Troops to Greenland - Reports
Sputnik International
Amid US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland, Canadian authorities have developed plans to send a small contingent of troops to the island for exercises with other NATO members, The Globe and Mail reported citing two senior Canadian government officials.
2026-01-19T04:58+0000
2026-01-19T04:58+0000
2026-01-19T04:58+0000
world
donald trump
greenland
nato
denmark
war
war of aggression
us hegemony
canada
us-canada relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/13/1123484997_0:0:2955:1663_1920x0_80_0_0_c0cb7ca14b37e9080e35335fc79e5586.jpg
Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, France, the UK, Germany, and Finland have already announced plans to send troops to Greenland. On Wednesday, the Danish Armed Forces announced they would strengthen their military presence in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies and intensify training activities on the island. A small number of Canadian troops could travel to Greenland this week as part of a Danish-led NATO military exercise if Prime Minister Mark Carney signs the plan, the publication said. Sources said they had no information on when Carney might make such a decision. However, they believe the move is inevitable. On Saturday, Trump announced the imposition of a 10% tariff in February on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, which would subsequently increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland. Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/eu-mulling-107bln-retaliatory-tariffs-against-us--reports-1123484636.html
greenland
denmark
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/13/1123484997_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_703135346ada67bf947357d0ab5732ac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato exercises, nato rupture, us attack, us-greenland war, us-denmark war, us attack, us strike, us intervention, trump attack, trump war, trump's war
nato exercises, nato rupture, us attack, us-greenland war, us-denmark war, us attack, us strike, us intervention, trump attack, trump war, trump's war
Canada Considering Sending Troops to Greenland - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Amid US President Donald Trump's claims to Greenland, Canadian authorities have developed plans to send a small contingent of troops to the island for exercises with other NATO members, The Globe and Mail reported citing two senior Canadian government officials.
Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, France, the UK, Germany, and Finland have already announced plans to send troops to Greenland. On Wednesday, the Danish Armed Forces announced they would strengthen their military presence in Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies and intensify training activities on the island.
A small number of Canadian troops could travel to Greenland this week as part of a Danish-led NATO military exercise if Prime Minister Mark Carney signs the plan, the publication said.
Sources said they had no information on when Carney might make such a decision. However, they believe the move is inevitable.
On Saturday, Trump announced the imposition of a 10% tariff in February
on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, which would subsequently increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States concludes a deal to purchase Greenland.
Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.