International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/europe-will-lose-the-most-if-it-continues-to-respond-timidly-to-us-tariffs-and-threats---economist-1123491091.html
Europe Will Lose the Most if It Continues to Respond Timidly to US Tariffs and Threats - Economist
Europe Will Lose the Most if It Continues to Respond Timidly to US Tariffs and Threats - Economist
Sputnik International
EU lawmakers are shelving a 2025 transatlantic trade deal after Washington slapped on new tariffs and reignited its Greenland push.
2026-01-19T17:27+0000
2026-01-19T17:27+0000
analysis
opinion
us
paulo nogueira batista
greenland
european union (eu)
brics new development bank (ndb)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080487639_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bec2bf2f4c83bbe1c39233b326f98040.jpg
"[Trump] announced that he will increase or has already increased tariffs on a list of countries of Europe by 10% now and 25% in a few months," Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr., economist and former vice president of the BRICS New Development Bank, tells Sputnik. "The US is doing enormous damage to the transatlantic trade relation." Washington is using tariffs again to twist the EU’s arm into approving its plans to acquire Greenland. While some EU countries are reportedly considering the Anti-Coercion Instrument—a set of punitive measures aimed at trade rivals that threaten the bloc—it remains an open question whether they can unite behind using the tool. Presently, the bloc is demonstrating weakness in response to American unilateral actions, according to the expert. While both sides are likely to lose from the trade spat, if the Europeans continue to respond timidly to US tariffs and other policies, Europe may lose more, he warns.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/eu-seeks-to-engage-not-escalate-with-us-over-greenland-avoid-new-tariffs-1123489204.html
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080487639_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_64ff9a19656dd6ada483aa3a6690120b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eu-us transatlantic deal shelved, donald trump's tariffs over greenland, the us slaps new tariffs on the eu, trump's plan to acquire greenland, european parliament, the anti-coercion instrument, nato
eu-us transatlantic deal shelved, donald trump's tariffs over greenland, the us slaps new tariffs on the eu, trump's plan to acquire greenland, european parliament, the anti-coercion instrument, nato

Europe Will Lose the Most if It Continues to Respond Timidly to US Tariffs and Threats - Economist

17:27 GMT 19.01.2026
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoEuropean Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the plenary during her first State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the plenary during her first State of the Union speech at the European Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2026
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
EU lawmakers are shelving a 2025 transatlantic trade deal after Washington slapped on new tariffs and reignited its Greenland push.
"[Trump] announced that he will increase or has already increased tariffs on a list of countries of Europe by 10% now and 25% in a few months," Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr., economist and former vice president of the BRICS New Development Bank, tells Sputnik. "The US is doing enormous damage to the transatlantic trade relation."
Washington is using tariffs again to twist the EU’s arm into approving its plans to acquire Greenland.
"International law exists no longer. Treaties exist no longer," the pundit says. "It's the superpower of the US, military and other aspects being forced upon countries all over the world."  
While some EU countries are reportedly considering the Anti-Coercion Instrument—a set of punitive measures aimed at trade rivals that threaten the bloc—it remains an open question whether they can unite behind using the tool.
Presently, the bloc is demonstrating weakness in response to American unilateral actions, according to the expert.
While both sides are likely to lose from the trade spat, if the Europeans continue to respond timidly to US tariffs and other policies, Europe may lose more, he warns.
"Europe is not behaving as a powerful continent," Batista says. "It's behaving as a submissive set of countries. And it's losing credibility. It's losing prestige. It's being repeatedly threatened, humiliated, hit by tariffs."
President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2026
World
EU Seeks to 'Engage, Not Escalate' With US Over Greenland, Avoid New Tariffs
13:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала