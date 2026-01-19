https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/europe-will-lose-the-most-if-it-continues-to-respond-timidly-to-us-tariffs-and-threats---economist-1123491091.html
Europe Will Lose the Most if It Continues to Respond Timidly to US Tariffs and Threats - Economist
EU lawmakers are shelving a 2025 transatlantic trade deal after Washington slapped on new tariffs and reignited its Greenland push.
"[Trump] announced that he will increase or has already increased tariffs on a list of countries of Europe by 10% now and 25% in a few months," Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr., economist and former vice president of the BRICS New Development Bank, tells Sputnik. "The US is doing enormous damage to the transatlantic trade relation." Washington is using tariffs again to twist the EU’s arm into approving its plans to acquire Greenland. While some EU countries are reportedly considering the Anti-Coercion Instrument—a set of punitive measures aimed at trade rivals that threaten the bloc—it remains an open question whether they can unite behind using the tool. Presently, the bloc is demonstrating weakness in response to American unilateral actions, according to the expert. While both sides are likely to lose from the trade spat, if the Europeans continue to respond timidly to US tariffs and other policies, Europe may lose more, he warns.
"[Trump] announced that he will increase or has already increased tariffs on a list of countries of Europe by 10% now and 25% in a few months," Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr., economist and former vice president of the BRICS New Development Bank, tells Sputnik. "The US is doing enormous damage to the transatlantic trade relation."
Washington is using tariffs again to twist the EU’s arm into approving its plans to acquire Greenland
"International law exists no longer. Treaties exist no longer," the pundit says. "It's the superpower of the US, military and other aspects being forced upon countries all over the world."
While some EU countries are reportedly considering the Anti-Coercion Instrument—a set of punitive measures aimed at trade rivals that threaten the bloc—it remains an open question whether they can unite behind using the tool.
Presently, the bloc is demonstrating weakness in response to American unilateral actions, according to the expert.
While both sides are likely to lose from the trade spat, if the Europeans continue to respond timidly
to US tariffs and other policies, Europe may lose more, he warns.
"Europe is not behaving as a powerful continent," Batista says. "It's behaving as a submissive set of countries. And it's losing credibility. It's losing prestige. It's being repeatedly threatened, humiliated, hit by tariffs."