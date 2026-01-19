https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/europe-will-lose-the-most-if-it-continues-to-respond-timidly-to-us-tariffs-and-threats---economist-1123491091.html

Europe Will Lose the Most if It Continues to Respond Timidly to US Tariffs and Threats - Economist

Europe Will Lose the Most if It Continues to Respond Timidly to US Tariffs and Threats - Economist

Sputnik International

EU lawmakers are shelving a 2025 transatlantic trade deal after Washington slapped on new tariffs and reignited its Greenland push.

2026-01-19T17:27+0000

2026-01-19T17:27+0000

2026-01-19T17:27+0000

analysis

opinion

us

paulo nogueira batista

greenland

european union (eu)

brics new development bank (ndb)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080487639_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bec2bf2f4c83bbe1c39233b326f98040.jpg

"[Trump] announced that he will increase or has already increased tariffs on a list of countries of Europe by 10% now and 25% in a few months," Paulo Nogueira Batista Jr., economist and former vice president of the BRICS New Development Bank, tells Sputnik. "The US is doing enormous damage to the transatlantic trade relation." Washington is using tariffs again to twist the EU’s arm into approving its plans to acquire Greenland. While some EU countries are reportedly considering the Anti-Coercion Instrument—a set of punitive measures aimed at trade rivals that threaten the bloc—it remains an open question whether they can unite behind using the tool. Presently, the bloc is demonstrating weakness in response to American unilateral actions, according to the expert. While both sides are likely to lose from the trade spat, if the Europeans continue to respond timidly to US tariffs and other policies, Europe may lose more, he warns.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/eu-seeks-to-engage-not-escalate-with-us-over-greenland-avoid-new-tariffs-1123489204.html

greenland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

eu-us transatlantic deal shelved, donald trump's tariffs over greenland, the us slaps new tariffs on the eu, trump's plan to acquire greenland, european parliament, the anti-coercion instrument, nato