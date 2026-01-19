International
Russia Special Presidential Envoy Dmitriev Says EU's Quick 'Surrender' to US Goes as Expected
Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy, said on Monday that the European Union had quickly conceded to the United States following reports that the EU does not yet plan to introduce countermeasures against the US over the situation with Greenland.
"Quick surrender as predicted," Dmitriev said on X, citing the Сlash Report news outlet, which reported that the EU had no plans to take countermeasures against the US over Greenland at this time. On Saturday, Reuters reported, citing EU diplomats, that EU ambassadors were being called to an emergency meeting in Brussels on Sunday amid threats by US President Donald Trump to impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
10:13 GMT 19.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy, said on Monday that the European Union had quickly conceded to the United States following reports that the EU does not yet plan to introduce countermeasures against the US over the situation with Greenland.
"Quick surrender as predicted," Dmitriev said on X, citing the Сlash Report news outlet, which reported that the EU had no plans to take countermeasures against the US over Greenland at this time.
On Saturday, Reuters reported, citing EU diplomats, that EU ambassadors were being called to an emergency meeting in Brussels on Sunday amid threats by US President Donald Trump to impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
