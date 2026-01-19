International
Analysis
US Withdrawal From NATO Would Usher in New 'Post-Hegemonic' Security Architecture
US Withdrawal From NATO Would Usher in New 'Post-Hegemonic' Security Architecture
With the United States bearing down on Greenland and telling its European allies to stop complaining, the prospects of the US disengaging from NATO now practically becomes a “central pillar of the America First strategic doctrine,” London-based foreign affairs analyst Adriel Kasonta tells Sputnik.
The US, Kasonta explains, has two motivations in this ongoing “process of strategic de-prioritization”:If US does decide to formally disengage from NATO, it would likely do so in a "military-first, political-last" sequence, Kasonta suggests:According to Kasonta, we are witnessing the emergence of a “post-hegemonic” security architecture, with a US-led NATO being replaced by a ‘Europeanized NATO’ where “European states lead the defense of their own continent.”
US Withdrawal From NATO Would Usher in New 'Post-Hegemonic' Security Architecture

13:00 GMT 19.01.2026 (Updated: 13:31 GMT 19.01.2026)
With the United States bearing down on Greenland and telling its European allies to stop complaining, the prospects of the US disengaging from NATO now practically becomes a “central pillar of the America First strategic doctrine,” London-based foreign affairs analyst Adriel Kasonta tells Sputnik.
The US, Kasonta explains, has two motivations in this ongoing “process of strategic de-prioritization”:
Strategic – the US has been gradually retreating from global primacy while instead focusing on the Western Hemisphere and the Indo-Pacific, seeking to switch from global hegemony to regional hegemony
Financial – as the US military spending soars while the European powers struggle to meet their more modest NATO spending commitments, the US regards the current arrangement as “an unsustainable subsidy of European social welfare at the expense of American fiscal health.”
If US does decide to formally disengage from NATO, it would likely do so in a "military-first, political-last" sequence, Kasonta suggests:
Since the current US legislation stipulates that a two-thirds Senate majority is needed for a formal treaty withdrawal, the White House might instead opt to “hollow out the alliance from within”
While the US would remain a member on paper, it would cease participating in the Integrated Military Command and ignore Article 5 commitments
The Pentagon’s efforts to restructure the US European Command may indicate this approach, as it allows the US to remain a NATO member on paper while shifting high-readiness US forces from Europe to the Pacific theater
According to Kasonta, we are witnessing the emergence of a “post-hegemonic” security architecture, with a US-led NATO being replaced by a ‘Europeanized NATO’ where “European states lead the defense of their own continent.”
