https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/us-withdrawal-from-nato-would-usher-new-post-hegemonic-security-architecture-1123488274.html

US Withdrawal From NATO Would Usher in New 'Post-Hegemonic' Security Architecture

US Withdrawal From NATO Would Usher in New 'Post-Hegemonic' Security Architecture

Sputnik International

With the United States bearing down on Greenland and telling its European allies to stop complaining, the prospects of the US disengaging from NATO now practically becomes a “central pillar of the America First strategic doctrine,” London-based foreign affairs analyst Adriel Kasonta tells Sputnik.

2026-01-19T13:00+0000

2026-01-19T13:00+0000

2026-01-19T13:31+0000

analysis

us

nato

indo-pacific

security architecture

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1a/1117001495_0:0:3208:1805_1920x0_80_0_0_dd617735d08e0cdd22f9f15f94009d75.jpg

The US, Kasonta explains, has two motivations in this ongoing “process of strategic de-prioritization”:If US does decide to formally disengage from NATO, it would likely do so in a "military-first, political-last" sequence, Kasonta suggests:According to Kasonta, we are witnessing the emergence of a “post-hegemonic” security architecture, with a US-led NATO being replaced by a ‘Europeanized NATO’ where “European states lead the defense of their own continent.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/us-greenland-move-could-erode-nato-from-within-analyst-warns-1123484478.html

indo-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us nato withdrawal, us nato relations, europe security architecture