A New 1776 to Shake Up Davos? US Split From Globalist Europe Echoes Break From Imperial Britain
A New 1776 to Shake Up Davos? US Split From Globalist Europe Echoes Break From Imperial Britain
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is heading to Davos, marking his first in-person appearance since 2020.
In last year’s speech, Trump signaled a reversal of Washington’s policies toward Europe and lambasted the EU’s “unfair” treatment of the US. What will his message be this year? He believes the US’s breakaway from Europe and its entrenched elites will continue. "The Europe of 2026 resembles the England of 1776, which America broke away from, at considerable cost to England, looking back over 250 years of modern history," he adds. Why the decoupling trend is here to stay:
News
en_EN
In last year’s speech, Trump signaled a reversal of Washington’s policies
toward Europe and lambasted the EU’s “unfair” treatment of the US. What will his message be this year?
"I hope that President Trump lays out a forceful warning to Europe that surrendering national sovereignty to unregulated and corrupt 'globalist' interests is anathema to American – and European – interests," Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel tells Sputnik.
He believes the US’s breakaway from Europe and its entrenched elites will continue.
"The Europe of 2026 resembles the England of 1776, which America broke away from, at considerable cost to England, looking back over 250 years of modern history," he adds.
Why the decoupling trend is here to stay:
The European Union “has already proven to be a disaster for citizens and for the private sector, with an arrogant and bloated government bureaucracy,” the analyst points out, while raising alarm about the bloc’s quest to draw itself into a military conflict with Russia
.
The developments in the UK, are "especially concerning" given its assault on freedom of expression, "addiction to conflict with Russia" and its failures to protect its borders and citizenry.
"On its present course, Europe risks triggering America's outright withdrawal from NATO and lessening our military presence there, a move which seems long overdue," Ortel concludes.