https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/a-new-1776-to-shake-up-davos-us-split-from-globalist-europe-echoes-break-from-imperial-britain-1123497883.html

A New 1776 to Shake Up Davos? US Split From Globalist Europe Echoes Break From Imperial Britain

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump is heading to Davos, marking his first in-person appearance since 2020.

In last year’s speech, Trump signaled a reversal of Washington’s policies toward Europe and lambasted the EU’s “unfair” treatment of the US. What will his message be this year? He believes the US’s breakaway from Europe and its entrenched elites will continue. "The Europe of 2026 resembles the England of 1776, which America broke away from, at considerable cost to England, looking back over 250 years of modern history," he adds. Why the decoupling trend is here to stay:

