Russian Special Envoy Dmitriev Plans to Meet With US Delegation Representatives in Davos - Kremlin

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, plans to meet with some representatives of the US delegation in Davos, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Dmitriev arrived in Davos, where the World Economic Forum is taking place. Several Western media outlets, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that he might hold meetings with members of the US delegation during this visit. Dmitriev is passing on information on a peaceful settlement in Ukraine to the US side, Peskov stated. He did not confirm that the RDIF CEO has a meeting scheduled with US President Donald Trump.Russia supports the restoration of trade and economic relations with the United States, Peskov said.Moscow is unaware of the ongoing discussions between Ukrainians and Europeans, Dmitry Peskov said."Ukrainians are in constant contact with Europeans. They discuss issues related to security guarantees, economic recovery, and so on. We are not entirely aware of what is being discussed there," Peskov told reporters.The United States, Ukraine, and Europe are well aware of what Russia wants in the context of a settlement, the spokesman added.Moscow does not yet know all the details of the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip initiative and hopes to receive clarification during contacts with the United States, Dmitry Peskov said.In mid-January, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace for Gaza and invited the leaders of a number of countries, including Russia and Belarus, to join it."We do not yet know all the details of this initiative regarding the Board. Does it concern only Gaza, or is it a broader context? There are still many questions. We hope to receive answers to them during our contacts with the US side," Peskov said.It is premature to discuss the participation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus in the proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, the spokesman replied when asked by journalists whether the potential inclusion of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko would constitute representation of the Russia-Belarus Union State within this proposed peace initiative.

