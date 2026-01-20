International
Carney Says Canada 'Strongly Opposes' Threat of Tariffs Over Greenland
Canada "strongly opposes" the threat of US sanctions on European nations over tensions surrounding the topic of Greenland's future, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
"We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland's future," Carney said at the World Economic Forum. "Canada strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland and calls for focused talks to achieve our shared objectives of security and prosperity in the Arctic." On January 17, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the US acquired Greenland.
16:28 GMT 20.01.2026

16:28 GMT 20.01.2026
Canada "strongly opposes" the threat of US sanctions on European nations over tensions surrounding the topic of Greenland's future, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
"We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland's future," Carney said at the World Economic Forum. "Canada strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland and calls for focused talks to achieve our shared objectives of security and prosperity in the Arctic."
On January 17, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the US acquired Greenland.
