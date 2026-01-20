https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/carney-says-canada-strongly-opposes-threat-of-tariffs-over-greenland-1123498722.html
Carney Says Canada 'Strongly Opposes' Threat of Tariffs Over Greenland
Carney Says Canada 'Strongly Opposes' Threat of Tariffs Over Greenland
Sputnik International
Canada "strongly opposes" the threat of US sanctions on European nations over tensions surrounding the topic of Greenland's future, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
2026-01-20T16:28+0000
2026-01-20T16:28+0000
2026-01-20T16:28+0000
world
mark carney
us
donald trump
greenland
canada
denmark
world economic forum
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1d/1121950737_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_97145eb3326e0e77e2cbeaa056e9e904.jpg
"We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland's future," Carney said at the World Economic Forum. "Canada strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland and calls for focused talks to achieve our shared objectives of security and prosperity in the Arctic." On January 17, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the US acquired Greenland.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/us-european-vassals-taught-bitter-lesson-with-greenland-crisis-1123496907.html
greenland
canada
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1d/1121950737_213:0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_aca36a295be4fb9801a2f30d6844f151.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
threat of tariffs over greenland, prime minister mark carney, european nations over tensions
threat of tariffs over greenland, prime minister mark carney, european nations over tensions
Carney Says Canada 'Strongly Opposes' Threat of Tariffs Over Greenland
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada "strongly opposes" the threat of US sanctions on European nations over tensions surrounding the topic of Greenland's future, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.
"We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland's future," Carney said at the World Economic Forum. "Canada strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland and calls for focused talks to achieve our shared objectives of security and prosperity in the Arctic."
On January 17, US President Donald Trump
announced that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the US acquired Greenland.