https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/carney-says-canada-strongly-opposes-threat-of-tariffs-over-greenland-1123498722.html

Carney Says Canada 'Strongly Opposes' Threat of Tariffs Over Greenland

Carney Says Canada 'Strongly Opposes' Threat of Tariffs Over Greenland

Sputnik International

Canada "strongly opposes" the threat of US sanctions on European nations over tensions surrounding the topic of Greenland's future, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

2026-01-20T16:28+0000

2026-01-20T16:28+0000

2026-01-20T16:28+0000

world

mark carney

us

donald trump

greenland

canada

denmark

world economic forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/1d/1121950737_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_97145eb3326e0e77e2cbeaa056e9e904.jpg

"We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland's future," Carney said at the World Economic Forum. "Canada strongly opposes tariffs over Greenland and calls for focused talks to achieve our shared objectives of security and prosperity in the Arctic." On January 17, US President Donald Trump announced that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the US acquired Greenland.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/us-european-vassals-taught-bitter-lesson-with-greenland-crisis-1123496907.html

greenland

canada

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

threat of tariffs over greenland, prime minister mark carney, european nations over tensions