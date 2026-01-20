https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-believes-his-greenland-plan-will-not-meet-strong-resistance-1123493703.html
Trump Bets on Smooth Sailing for Greenland Grab
US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, his plan for Greenland will not meet strong resistance.
Trump told reporters that European leaders would not offer much pushback, while emphasizing that the US needs Greenland.Even though Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Arctic island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
07:37 GMT 20.01.2026 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 20.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, his plan for Greenland will not meet strong resistance.
Trump told reporters that European leaders would not offer much pushback, while emphasizing that the US needs Greenland.
Even though Greenland
is part of the Danish Kingdom, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Arctic island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.