International
LIVE: Lavrov Outlines Russia’s Diplomatic Course for 2025
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-believes-his-greenland-plan-will-not-meet-strong-resistance-1123493703.html
Trump Bets on Smooth Sailing for Greenland Grab
Trump Bets on Smooth Sailing for Greenland Grab
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, his plan for Greenland will not meet strong resistance.
2026-01-20T07:37+0000
2026-01-20T09:46+0000
world
donald trump
us
greenland
denmark
washington
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380202_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c100d14b9d1f8639b1af8373b5fa62.jpg
Trump told reporters that European leaders would not offer much pushback, while emphasizing that the US needs Greenland.Even though Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Arctic island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-says-denmark-cannot-protect-greenland-1123492644.html
greenland
denmark
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380202_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_44e9abe192f9ceed47f902ecde4af928.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump believes his greenland plan, us president donald trump, greenland will not meet strong resistance.
trump believes his greenland plan, us president donald trump, greenland will not meet strong resistance.

Trump Bets on Smooth Sailing for Greenland Grab

07:37 GMT 20.01.2026 (Updated: 09:46 GMT 20.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, his plan for Greenland will not meet strong resistance.
Trump told reporters that European leaders would not offer much pushback, while emphasizing that the US needs Greenland.
Even though Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Arctic island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.
Giant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2026
World
Trump Says Denmark Cannot Protect Greenland
06:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала