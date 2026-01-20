https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-believes-his-greenland-plan-will-not-meet-strong-resistance-1123493703.html

Trump Bets on Smooth Sailing for Greenland Grab

Trump Bets on Smooth Sailing for Greenland Grab

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that, in his opinion, his plan for Greenland will not meet strong resistance.

2026-01-20T07:37+0000

2026-01-20T07:37+0000

2026-01-20T09:46+0000

world

donald trump

us

greenland

denmark

washington

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380202_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d8c100d14b9d1f8639b1af8373b5fa62.jpg

Trump told reporters that European leaders would not offer much pushback, while emphasizing that the US needs Greenland.Even though Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Arctic island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/trump-says-denmark-cannot-protect-greenland-1123492644.html

greenland

denmark

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump believes his greenland plan, us president donald trump, greenland will not meet strong resistance.