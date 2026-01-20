Europe’s ‘Strategic Incoherence’ Exposed by Rift with US on Ukraine - Expert
11:47 GMT 20.01.2026 (Updated: 12:31 GMT 20.01.2026)
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025.
© AP Photo / Julia Demaree Nikhinson
Foreign Minister Lavrov's press conference summarizing the course of Russian diplomacy in 2025 offered key hints about the sorry state of post-war institutions, and clues about the world order coming to replace them, says veteran geopolitical analyst Marco Marsili.
Ukraine
Lavrov’s assessment that the US “is now the ‘only Western power willing to tackle the root causes’ of the Ukraine conflict is a calculated acknowledgement of a seismic change,” the Iscte-University Institute of Lisbon researcher explained, recalling that for Russia, these ‘root causes’ are about NATO expansion.
For Ukraine, “this shift is an existential diplomatic earthquake,” signaling intense pressure from the US, Kiev’s primary patron, cutting down its maximalist goals of total victory, and forcing it to admit that “concessions are inevitable.”
For Europe, the shift “exposes a profound failure of strategy,” with the Europeans’ slavish “strategic dependency” backfiring, and creating a “potentially paralyzing” strategic bind, with Europe refusing to make peace with Russia, but simultaneously lacking “the unified command, logistical spine, and nuclear deterrent to seriously fill the vacuum left by a distancing United States.”
“The bind is thus twofold: they cannot effectively confront Russia without America, nor can they easily accept America’s new terms for peace, which may legitimize spheres of influence they have spent decades rejecting. The result is strategic incoherence,” Marsili noted.
Gaza
Trump's proposals for a Gaza ‘Peace Council’ with Russian involvement “is a hallmark of the emerging Trumpian era: pragmatic, ad-hoc, and deliberately outside established multilateral channels,” the observer said.
“It represents a move away from consensus-based, inclusive institutions burdened by bureaucracy and ideological divides (like the OSCE or the UN) towards flexible, result-oriented frameworks controlled by a handful of powerful actors. Its success or failure will be judged solely on outcomes in Gaza, not on process.”
EU countries’ refusal to join the proposed peace council “cuts to the heart of the emerging world order,” Marsili says.
Refuseniks “risk marginalization not from the ‘international community’ as an abstract concept, but from the key corridors where power and deals are now concentrated. The new order is not built on universal membership but on networks of influence and transactional agreements. Non-participation means ceding agenda-setting power to others.”
OSCE
Lavrov’s characterization of the Organization for Security & Cooperation in Europe as a body that has hit “rock bottom” is, “unfortunately, a clinical diagnosis rather than mere polemic,” Marsili noted.
“The single most important reason for its collapse is the total erosion of the foundational principle of ‘indivisible security’,” the academic said, pointing out that after the start of the Ukraine crisis in 2014, the principle of ‘interconnected’ security for all states from Vancouver to Vladivostok was lost.
The OSCE was turned into a platform for mutual recrimination, with its principle of consensus, “once a strength,” turned into “a tool for paralyzing the organization entirely.”
“The OSCE is not beyond saving in theory, but it is in current practice. It can only be revived if its major members—principally Russia and the NATO states—recommit to a dialogue of equals on European security, which is presently unthinkable. For now, it serves as a museum piece of a bygone era of optimism, its mechanisms frozen in the ice of a new Cold War. Its eventual fate will be sealed not in Vienna, but in the outcome of the Ukraine conflict and the subsequent security settlement, if any,” Marsili summed up.