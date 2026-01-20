https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/divergence-with-us-on-ukraine-exposes-europes-strategically-incoherent-foreign-policy---expert-1123496154.html

Europe’s ‘Strategic Incoherence’ Exposed by Rift with US on Ukraine - Expert

Foreign Minister Lavrov's press conference summarizing the course of Russian diplomacy in 2025 offered key hints about the sorry state of post-war institutions, and clues about the world order coming to replace them, says veteran geopolitical analyst Marco Marsili.

UkraineLavrov’s assessment that the US “is now the ‘only Western power willing to tackle the root causes’ of the Ukraine conflict is a calculated acknowledgement of a seismic change,” the Iscte-University Institute of Lisbon researcher explained, recalling that for Russia, these ‘root causes’ are about NATO expansion.For Ukraine, “this shift is an existential diplomatic earthquake,” signaling intense pressure from the US, Kiev’s primary patron, cutting down its maximalist goals of total victory, and forcing it to admit that “concessions are inevitable.”For Europe, the shift “exposes a profound failure of strategy,” with the Europeans’ slavish “strategic dependency” backfiring, and creating a “potentially paralyzing” strategic bind, with Europe refusing to make peace with Russia, but simultaneously lacking “the unified command, logistical spine, and nuclear deterrent to seriously fill the vacuum left by a distancing United States.”GazaTrump's proposals for a Gaza ‘Peace Council’ with Russian involvement “is a hallmark of the emerging Trumpian era: pragmatic, ad-hoc, and deliberately outside established multilateral channels,” the observer said.EU countries’ refusal to join the proposed peace council “cuts to the heart of the emerging world order,” Marsili says.OSCELavrov’s characterization of the Organization for Security & Cooperation in Europe as a body that has hit “rock bottom” is, “unfortunately, a clinical diagnosis rather than mere polemic,” Marsili noted.The OSCE was turned into a platform for mutual recrimination, with its principle of consensus, “once a strength,” turned into “a tool for paralyzing the organization entirely.”

