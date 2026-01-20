https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/russian-special-presidential-envoy-dmitriev-holds-business-meetings-in-davos-1123498562.html

Russian Special Presidential Envoy Dmitriev Holds Business Meetings in Davos

Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, has been holding business meetings in Davos, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Dmitriev arrived in Davos, where the World Economic Forum (WEF) is taking place, on Tuesday morning. At approximately 15:30 local time (14:30 GMT), he commenced his program of business engagements. Later in the day, he is scheduled to proceed to negotiations with American representatives. Dmitriev declined to answer agency questions regarding the specific participants in the talks or the topics to be discussed. Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Dmitriev planed to meet with certain members of the US delegation in Davos. Peskov added that Dmitriev, among other things, would convey information to the American side concerning a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Forum organizers have previously announced that the US delegation in 2026 would be the largest in attendance. Alongside US President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in Davos on Wednesday, anticipated participants include Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as well as Secretaries for Energy and Technology. An attempt to make Ukraine the main topic of the Davos forum has failed, Kirill Dmitriev said.The World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos, Switzerland, on January 19-23.

