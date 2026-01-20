https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/uk-plan-to-give-diego-garcia-to-mauritius-stupid-cause-for-us-to-take-greenland---trump-1123497170.html

Trump Rips UK ‘Stupidity’ for Diego Garcia Handover to Mauritius, Doubles Down on Greenland Bid

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the plan of the United Kingdom to give away the Diego Garcia island, where a US military base is located, to Mauritius is not smart, and serves as one of the reasons why Greenland has to be acquired by the United States.

"Shockingly, our "brilliant" NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER ... The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The president also said that Russia and China had noticed "this act of total weakness" by the UK and called on Denmark and its European allies "to do the right thing." In October 2024, the United Kingdom announced an agreement to transfer sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago in the Indian Ocean, including Diego Garcia Island, to Mauritius. The deal was signed in May 2025. There is a joint UK-US military base on the island. Under the terms of the deal, London will retain control over it for 99 years. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously stated that the military base located on the archipelago would not be able to function properly due to the legal uncertainty surrounding the sovereignty of the islands. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the US. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

