LIVE: Lavrov Outlines Russia’s Diplomatic Course for 2025
US Tariffs on European Allies are ‘Own Goal’ – Expert
Trump earlier announced that he would impose 10% tariffs on February 1 on goods from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK.
The US government introduced tariffs to target foreign businesses, but such a policy is actually hurting the domestic economy, according to a new study conducted by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.The research analyzed more than 25 million shipment records covering a total value of almost four trillion US dollars in American imports.The research also shows that foreign exporters absorbed only 4% of the burden, whereas trade volume collapsed—but export prices did not fall.He said that the tariffs work as a consumption tax on imported goods, with both the variety and volume of available products decreasing.As for the research, it shows that US companies will be confronted with shrinking margins and consumers with higher prices in the long run, according to Hinz.“Countries that export to the US will sell less and will be under pressure to find new export markets. Tariffs ultimately disadvantage everyone,” the expert concluded.
US Tariffs on European Allies are ‘Own Goal’ – Expert

06:28 GMT 20.01.2026
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump earlier announced that he would impose 10% tariffs on February 1 on goods from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK, which will increase to 25% if an agreement on the US acquiring Greenland is not reached by June 1.
The US government introduced tariffs to target foreign businesses, but such a policy is actually hurting the domestic economy, according to a new study conducted by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.
The research analyzed more than 25 million shipment records covering a total value of almost four trillion US dollars in American imports.
The study indicates that US customs revenue rose by about $200 billion in 2025, while 96% of tariff costs were passed on to US buyers.

The research also shows that foreign exporters absorbed only 4% of the burden, whereas trade volume collapsed—but export prices did not fall.
“The tariffs are an own goal. The claim that foreign countries pay these tariffs is a myth. The data show the opposite: Americans are footing the bill,” Julian Hinz, one of the authors of the study, pointed out.
He said that the tariffs work as a consumption tax on imported goods, with both the variety and volume of available products decreasing.
As for the research, it shows that US companies will be confronted with shrinking margins and consumers with higher prices in the long run, according to Hinz.
“Countries that export to the US will sell less and will be under pressure to find new export markets. Tariffs ultimately disadvantage everyone,” the expert concluded.
