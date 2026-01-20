https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/us-tariffs-on-european-allies-are-own-goal--expert-1123492365.html

Trump earlier announced that he would impose 10% tariffs on February 1 on goods from Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK.

The US government introduced tariffs to target foreign businesses, but such a policy is actually hurting the domestic economy, according to a new study conducted by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.The research analyzed more than 25 million shipment records covering a total value of almost four trillion US dollars in American imports.The research also shows that foreign exporters absorbed only 4% of the burden, whereas trade volume collapsed—but export prices did not fall.He said that the tariffs work as a consumption tax on imported goods, with both the variety and volume of available products decreasing.As for the research, it shows that US companies will be confronted with shrinking margins and consumers with higher prices in the long run, according to Hinz.“Countries that export to the US will sell less and will be under pressure to find new export markets. Tariffs ultimately disadvantage everyone,” the expert concluded.

