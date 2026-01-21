https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/greenlands-minister-of-fisheries-urges-population-to-stock-up-on-food-for-5-days-1123505281.html
Greenland's Minister of Fisheries Urges Population to Stock Up on Food for 5 Days
Greenland's Minister of Fisheries Urges Population to Stock Up on Food for 5 Days
Sputnik International
Greenlandic Minister of Fisheries, Hunting, Agriculture, Self-sufficiency, and Environment Peter Borg called on the island's population to stockpile supplies for at least five days.
2026-01-21T16:55+0000
2026-01-21T16:55+0000
2026-01-21T16:55+0000
world
greenland
us
donald trump
food
island
denmark
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267959_0:98:1977:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_f038af089183a47ee34add41000720c6.jpg
"Today we are presenting a contingency plan. Prepare for crises: stockpile supplies for five days ... The more people can support themselves and help others, the stronger our society will be," Borg said at a press conference. Borg also assured the island's population that no danger is present.Greenland's Minister of Minerals and Justice Aqqaluaq Egede on Wednesday called on the island's people to unite in order to preserve their identity.The minister added that "external forces" are trying to divide the island's population, but he did not provide any further details.The government of Greenland is working to avoid military action on the island, Aqqaluaq Egede said."Of course, we are working to ensure that there are no military operations in this country," Egede told a press conference when asked to comment on the US threats to take control of the island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/sending-european-military-personnel-to-greenland-wrong-move---lawmaker-1123502206.html
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/19/1121267959_117:0:1860:1307_1920x0_80_0_0_78e3691261ce54fe7956b9d634b61a47.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
opulation to stock up on food, greenlandic minister, stockpile supplies
opulation to stock up on food, greenlandic minister, stockpile supplies
Greenland's Minister of Fisheries Urges Population to Stock Up on Food for 5 Days
NUUK (Sputnik) - Greenlandic Minister of Fisheries, Hunting, Agriculture, Self-sufficiency, and Environment Peter Borg called on the island's population to stockpile supplies for at least five days.
"Today we are presenting a contingency plan. Prepare for crises
: stockpile supplies for five days ... The more people can support themselves and help others, the stronger our society will be," Borg said at a press conference.
Borg also assured the island's population that no danger is present.
Greenland's Minister of Minerals and Justice Aqqaluaq Egede on Wednesday called on the island's people to unite in order to preserve their identity.
"This concerns our entire society. Questions are being asked about whether we can preserve our identity and culture. We have to stand together... It is important that we are united and share the same values," Egede told a press conference.
The minister added that "external forces" are trying to divide the island's population, but he did not provide any further details.
The government of Greenland is working to avoid military action on the island, Aqqaluaq Egede said.
"Of course, we are working to ensure that there are no military operations in this country," Egede told a press conference when asked to comment on the US threats to take control of the island.