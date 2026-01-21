https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/greenlands-minister-of-fisheries-urges-population-to-stock-up-on-food-for-5-days-1123505281.html

Greenland's Minister of Fisheries Urges Population to Stock Up on Food for 5 Days

Greenlandic Minister of Fisheries, Hunting, Agriculture, Self-sufficiency, and Environment Peter Borg called on the island's population to stockpile supplies for at least five days.

"Today we are presenting a contingency plan. Prepare for crises: stockpile supplies for five days ... The more people can support themselves and help others, the stronger our society will be," Borg said at a press conference. Borg also assured the island's population that no danger is present.Greenland's Minister of Minerals and Justice Aqqaluaq Egede on Wednesday called on the island's people to unite in order to preserve their identity.The minister added that "external forces" are trying to divide the island's population, but he did not provide any further details.The government of Greenland is working to avoid military action on the island, Aqqaluaq Egede said."Of course, we are working to ensure that there are no military operations in this country," Egede told a press conference when asked to comment on the US threats to take control of the island.

