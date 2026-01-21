https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/sending-european-military-personnel-to-greenland-wrong-move---lawmaker-1123502206.html

'Wrong Move': Greenlandic MP Slams European Troop Deployment

'Wrong Move': Greenlandic MP Slams European Troop Deployment

Sputnik International

It was a mistake to send European military personnel to Greenland, since there was no credible reason to do so, Greenland Member of Parliament Kuno Fencker told Sputnik.

2026-01-21T09:38+0000

2026-01-21T09:38+0000

2026-01-21T10:12+0000

world

donald trump

europe

greenland

denmark

norway

european union (eu)

parliament

militarization

military base

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121729328_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76027dd5f510c25142e499540b25919b.jpg

"My initial reaction before they came was, don't do it. There's no reasoning for doing it right now. Now you will just provoke a certain person in regards to your activities right now," Fencker said. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday that the presence of European troops in Greenland was "aimed at keeping the region predictable and stable." "There's no imminent threat to Greenland. And what we are talking about is the future. So I think it was the wrong move, no matter. And now we can see that the United States is threatening those countries that came to Greenland with tariffs, which will include all of Europe," Fencker told Sputnik. He added that this could negatively impact Greenland, since the autonomous territory trades mostly with Europe. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland starting February 1 and raise the tariff to 25% in June unless the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Trump has repeatedly insisted on acquiring Greenland and making the island part of the US, framing the move as crucial for national security and "defending the free world," particularly from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic officials warned the US against seizing the island, demanding respect for their shared territorial integrity. Last week, the Danish Defense Ministry said that it would beef up its military presence in Greenland alongside NATO allies by stepping up exercises there. Last Thursday, a 13-member German military team flew to the Arctic island to participate in a reconnaissance mission, in conjunction with other European armed forces personnel.A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/ukraine-plan-announcement-in-davos-derailed-over-us-eu-greenland-row---reports-1123502065.html

greenland

denmark

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european military personnel, personnel to greenland, greenland member of parliament kuno fencker