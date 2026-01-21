https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/no-resistance-of-any-kind-if-us-attacks-subservient-canada--analyst--1123503595.html
‘No Resistance of Any Kind’ if US Attacks Subservient Canada – Analyst
‘No Resistance of Any Kind’ if US Attacks Subservient Canada – Analyst
Sputnik International
The Canadian army reportedly modelled a potential US military invasion of the country and any possible response, which could include hit-and-run tactics.
2026-01-21T15:25+0000
2026-01-21T15:25+0000
2026-01-21T15:25+0000
analysis
us
canada
military
invasion
elite
interests
war
control
resistance
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122364247_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a073e33016012408355b9f5ce8815a72.jpg
“This assessment is an absolute fantasy” because Canada “has neither the ability nor the will to fight the US in any significant manner,” veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.The country has spent decades “virtually integrated into the US in terms of economy, information space, its industry, and its global-spanning military infrastructure as well as extensions of US foreign policy itself.”Even if a US invasion of Canada does take place, “there will be no resistance of any kind,” the analyst concludes, pointing to the country’s political elite who “have long eagerly subordinated themselves to US-based special interests, allowing them access to Canada in ways no truly sovereign nation ever would.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/geography-lessons-with-trump-future-potus-shares-map-with-canada-as-part-of-us-1121378405.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/us-could-annex-part-of-canada-after-acquisition-of-greenland---expert-1123486563.html
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122364247_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7670e999ca3a8008dbe451719d66ed2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
canadian army, potential us military invasion of canada, canada's response to potential us military invasion of country, canada's political elite, possible us-canda conflict
canadian army, potential us military invasion of canada, canada's response to potential us military invasion of country, canada's political elite, possible us-canda conflict
‘No Resistance of Any Kind’ if US Attacks Subservient Canada – Analyst
The Canadian army reportedly modelled a potential US military invasion of the country and any possible response, which could include hit-and-run tactics.
“This assessment is an absolute fantasy” because Canada “has neither the ability nor the will to fight the US in any significant manner,” veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
He attributes it to the fact that Canada has long been “entirely politically captured by the US.”
8 January 2025, 08:23 GMT
The country has spent decades “virtually integrated into the US in terms of economy, information space, its industry, and its global-spanning military infrastructure as well as extensions of US foreign policy itself.”
Berletic calls the notion of any sort of a US-Canada conflict “an absurdity created for public consumption as the US desperately consolidates control over its proxies amid its widening war on multipolarism in an otherwise politically impractical manner.”
Even if a US invasion of Canada does take place, “there will be no resistance of any kind,” the analyst concludes, pointing to the country’s political elite who “have long eagerly subordinated themselves to US-based special interests, allowing them access to Canada in ways no truly sovereign nation ever would.”