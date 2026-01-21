https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/no-resistance-of-any-kind-if-us-attacks-subservient-canada--analyst--1123503595.html

‘No Resistance of Any Kind’ if US Attacks Subservient Canada – Analyst

The Canadian army reportedly modelled a potential US military invasion of the country and any possible response, which could include hit-and-run tactics.

“This assessment is an absolute fantasy” because Canada “has neither the ability nor the will to fight the US in any significant manner,” veteran geopolitical analyst and former Marine Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.The country has spent decades “virtually integrated into the US in terms of economy, information space, its industry, and its global-spanning military infrastructure as well as extensions of US foreign policy itself.”Even if a US invasion of Canada does take place, “there will be no resistance of any kind,” the analyst concludes, pointing to the country’s political elite who “have long eagerly subordinated themselves to US-based special interests, allowing them access to Canada in ways no truly sovereign nation ever would.”

