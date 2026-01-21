https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/russia-becomes-top-exporter-of-aluminum-to-south-korea-first-time-since-2012-1123502378.html

Russia Becomes Top Exporter of Aluminum to South Korea First Time Since 2012

Russia Becomes Top Exporter of Aluminum to South Korea First Time Since 2012

Sputnik International

Russia became South Korea's top aluminum supplier in 2025, for the first time in 13 years, according to South Korean customs data analyzed by Sputnik.

2026-01-21T09:41+0000

2026-01-21T09:41+0000

2026-01-21T09:41+0000

economy

south korea

russia

australia

aluminum

export

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0f/1117938323_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a4a9f7c3fde7cdc9bd07f1db63314250.jpg

Last year, Russian companies supplied 478,800 tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum to South Korea, worth $1.3 billion. In 2024, shipments were significantly lower: 338,600 tonnes, worth $862.7 million. Thus, Russia's share increased to 31% last year, up from 21% the previous year. Australia ranked second among all suppliers of aluminum to South Korea ($913.2 million), and India ranked third ($551.2 million). The previous time that Russia was at the top in terms of aluminum exports to South Korea was in 2012, when it exported 379,000 tonnes worth $840 million.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250728/trump-keeps-50-tariffs-on-steel--aluminum-outside-eu-deal-1122502919.html

south korea

russia

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia becomes top exporter, exporter of aluminum, south korean customs data,