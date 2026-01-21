International
Russia Becomes Top Exporter of Aluminum to South Korea First Time Since 2012
Russia became South Korea's top aluminum supplier in 2025, for the first time in 13 years, according to South Korean customs data analyzed by Sputnik.
Last year, Russian companies supplied 478,800 tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum to South Korea, worth $1.3 billion. In 2024, shipments were significantly lower: 338,600 tonnes, worth $862.7 million. Thus, Russia's share increased to 31% last year, up from 21% the previous year. Australia ranked second among all suppliers of aluminum to South Korea ($913.2 million), and India ranked third ($551.2 million). The previous time that Russia was at the top in terms of aluminum exports to South Korea was in 2012, when it exported 379,000 tonnes worth $840 million.
09:41 GMT 21.01.2026
Last year, Russian companies supplied 478,800 tonnes (metric tons) of aluminum to South Korea, worth $1.3 billion. In 2024, shipments were significantly lower: 338,600 tonnes, worth $862.7 million.
Thus, Russia's share increased to 31% last year, up from 21% the previous year.
Australia ranked second among all suppliers of aluminum to South Korea ($913.2 million), and India ranked third ($551.2 million).
The previous time that Russia was at the top in terms of aluminum exports to South Korea was in 2012, when it exported 379,000 tonnes worth $840 million.
