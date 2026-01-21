https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/russian-court-hands-lengthy-jail-terms-to-general-kirillovs-killers-1123505425.html

Russian Court Hands Lengthy Jail Terms to General Kirillov's Killers

A Russian military tribunal handed down lengthy prison sentences, including life imprisonment, to four men accused of killing Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant in a 2024 terror attack, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday from the courtroom.

The Second Western District Military Court in Moscow found Akhmadzhon Kurbonov, Batukhan Tochiyev, Ramazan Padiyev, and Robert Safaryan guilty of being involved in a terrorist organization, committing an act of terror as an organized group, trafficking explosive devices, and receiving terrorist training. The first 10 years of his sentence are to be served in prison, with the remainder in a special-regime penal colony. The other three defendants received prison terms ranging from 18 to 25 years. Safaryan was sentenced to 25 years, Tochiyev to 22, and Padiyev to18 years. They will serve their sentences in a strict-regime penal colony. Two of them were also fined 200,000 rubles each. General Kirillov, head of the Russian Armed Forces' Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, and his assistant, Ilya Polikarpov, died in an explosion on December 17, 2024. The explosive device was hidden in a scooter parked near a residential building in Moscow. The blast damaged 27 apartments and 13 cars. Kurbonov was detained the following day. He confessed to having been recruited by Ukrainian special services for a $100,000 reward and a promise that he would be allowed to move to a European country. The Russian Investigative Committee found that Padiyev and Tochiyev rented a hostel room for Kurbonov and received money from his handler. Safaryan stored bomb components at his home and later passed them to Kurbonov. The components were smuggled into Russia from Poland disguised as household items. Three other individuals involved in the case have been arrested in absentia and declared wanted.

