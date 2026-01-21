International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/ukraine-plan-announcement-in-davos-derailed-over-us-eu-greenland-row---reports-1123502065.html
Ukraine Reconstruction Plan Derailed at Davos Amid US-EU Feud Over Greenland - Reports
Ukraine Reconstruction Plan Derailed at Davos Amid US-EU Feud Over Greenland - Reports
Sputnik International
The planned announcement in Davos of a plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine worth $800 billion has been postponed amid disagreements between the United States and Europe over Greenland and the United States-proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing officials.
2026-01-21T09:18+0000
2026-01-21T09:42+0000
world
donald trump
ukraine
greenland
davos
us
european union (eu)
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/13/1123488795_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b593bc08607a7ab8b6339abf3994103.jpg
European countries cannot simply turn a blind eye to the actions of US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland while trying to make progress on other Trump-related issues, such as Ukraine, a recent newspaper report stated.Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/a-new-1776-to-shake-up-davos-us-split-from-globalist-europe-echoes-break-from-imperial-britain-1123497883.html
ukraine
greenland
davos
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/13/1123488795_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d6e0e245870c6e7d376a122422c4110c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine plan announcement, united states and europ, greenland and the united states-proposed board of peace for gaza
ukraine plan announcement, united states and europ, greenland and the united states-proposed board of peace for gaza

Ukraine Reconstruction Plan Derailed at Davos Amid US-EU Feud Over Greenland - Reports

09:18 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 09:42 GMT 21.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberFlags adorn the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, as the World Economic Forum convenes its Annual Meeting.
Flags adorn the Congress Center in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, as the World Economic Forum convenes its Annual Meeting. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.01.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The anticipated announcement of an $800-billion Ukraine reconstruction package has been sidelined amid disagreements between the United States and Europe over Greenland and the US-proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, according to media reports, citing officials.
European countries cannot simply turn a blind eye to the actions of US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland while trying to make progress on other Trump-related issues, such as Ukraine, a recent newspaper report stated.
Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.
President Donald Trump speaks during a pardoning ceremony for the national Thanksgiving turkeys Waddle and Gobble in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2026
Analysis
A New 1776 to Shake Up Davos? US Split From Globalist Europe Echoes Break From Imperial Britain
Yesterday, 15:46 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала