Ukraine Reconstruction Plan Derailed at Davos Amid US-EU Feud Over Greenland - Reports

The planned announcement in Davos of a plan for the reconstruction of Ukraine worth $800 billion has been postponed amid disagreements between the United States and Europe over Greenland and the United States-proposed Board of Peace for Gaza, the Financial Times newspaper reported, citing officials.

European countries cannot simply turn a blind eye to the actions of US President Donald Trump regarding Greenland while trying to make progress on other Trump-related issues, such as Ukraine, a recent newspaper report stated.Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.

