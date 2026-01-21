https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/trump-warns-eus-trade-bazooka-to-ricochet-there-will-be-response-from-us-1123501820.html

Trump Warns EU's ‘Trade Bazooka’ to Ricochet, Vows Response From US

Anything Europe does against the United States will ricochet back, US President Donald Trump said.

On January 17, Trump announced that he would impose additional 10% tariffs on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland starting February 1 and raise them to 25% in June unless the US acquired Greenland. On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the EU has "very strong" trade tools it can use to counter new US tariffs, in particular the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), also known as the "trade bazooka." Politico reported later that Germany also intends to ask the European Commission to explore the possibility of using the ACI. The ACI is an EU measure that, if activated, could lead to restrictions on trade and services, as well as certain intellectual property rights, foreign direct investment, and access to public procurement. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Yet, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.

