Trump’s Invitation to Putin to Join ‘Board of Peace’ Very Important - Congresswoman Luna

The invitation by US President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the US-created "Board of Peace" is of enormous significance, as it will be one of the most powerful peace bodies in the world, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna said in an interview with Sputnik.

“I think it also is important to note that the fact that the President invited President Putin to actually be on the Peace Board is actually incredibly important, because he said it's one of the most powerful [peace bodies],” Luna said in an interview with the agency.On January 16, US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Board of Peace for Gaza, which includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga and US Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel. The US leader also invited the leaders of a number of countries, including Russia and Belarus, to join it.In mid-November, 2025, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.

