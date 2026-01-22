https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/putin-russia-palestine-ties-are-special-have-deep-roots-1123508222.html

Putin Praises ‘Special, Deep-Rooted’ Russia-Palestine Ties

Only a fully functioning Palestinian state can lead to a settlement in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Relations between Russia and Palestine have deep roots and are of a special quality," Putin said at a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow.Putin called the trend towards an increase in trade between Russia and Palestine obvious, adding that Russia continues to train personnel for Palestine."Our attitude towards the issues of Palestine and the settlement in the Middle East is principled and non-circumstantial," Putin said.Relations between Russia and Palestine are developing despite all difficulties associated with the situation in the region, and Russia welcomes continued contacts with Palestine, the president added.Only a fully functioning Palestinian state can lead to a settlement in the Middle East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Russia provided humanitarian aid during the most difficult times of crisis in Gaza, Putin added.Russia's attitude to Middle East settlement is non-circumstantial, Putin says during the talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.Putin also invites Abbas to discuss situation in Gaza and Trump's initiative to create the Board of Peace.Key statements by the Russian president:Palestine is ready to work with Russia to resolve the situation in the Middle East, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said.Abbas also called Russia a great friend of Palestine."And we know that Russia has always supported and was the first to support Palestine, and has taken a strong position in support of our people," Abbas added.Palestine needs peace and hopes that with Russia's support it will be able to achieve this, Abbas concluded.The Israeli occupation leads to destruction in the Gaza Strip, Mahmoud Abbas said.The scale of the destruction in the Gaza Strip is catastrophic, Abbas added."I would like to provide some figures and numbers. The number of dead and wounded in the Gaza Strip has reached 260,000. There are thousands more wounded in the West Bank. The scale of the destruction is catastrophic; the Strip is almost completely destroyed. Eighty-five percent of the infrastructure is destroyed," Abbas said.Palestine opposes attempts by the US and Israel to resettle Palestinians outside their territory, Abbas said.

