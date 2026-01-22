https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/ukraine-loses-over-445-soldiers-in-battles-with-russian-forces--mod-1123507681.html

Ukraine Loses Over 445 Soldiers in Battles With Russian Forces – MoD

Sputnik International

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 445 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 4445 soldiers. Two tanks, two armored fighting vehicles, ten vehicles, three artillery pieces and an electronic warfare station were destroyed," the statement said. Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 250 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers. The Russian air defense systems downed a total of 224 drones in the past day, the ministry added.

