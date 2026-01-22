International
Witkoff Says Significant Progress Made on Settlement in Ukraine
Witkoff Says Significant Progress Made on Settlement in Ukraine
Significant progress has been made on the settlement in Ukraine, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday.
2026-01-22T08:10+0000
"I think we made a lot of progress," Witkoff said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. When asked about prospects of ending the Ukrainian conflict, the official said that they will be able to achieve this. The special envoy also announced the possibility of establishing a duty-free zone in Ukraine.
Witkoff Says Significant Progress Made on Settlement in Ukraine

08:10 GMT 22.01.2026
White House envoy Steve Witkoff arrives before a news conference with President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Significant progress has been made on the settlement in Ukraine, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday.
"I think we made a lot of progress," Witkoff said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
When asked about prospects of ending the Ukrainian conflict, the official said that they will be able to achieve this.
"I think we have got it down to one issue, and we have discussed iterations of that issue, and that means it is solvable. So if both sides want to solve this, we are going to get it solved," Witkoff said.
The special envoy also announced the possibility of establishing a duty-free zone in Ukraine.
