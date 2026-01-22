https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/witkoff-says-significant-progress-made-on-settlement-in-ukraine-1123507100.html
Witkoff Says Significant Progress Made on Settlement in Ukraine
Witkoff Says Significant Progress Made on Settlement in Ukraine
Sputnik International
Significant progress has been made on the settlement in Ukraine, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday.
2026-01-22T08:10+0000
2026-01-22T08:10+0000
2026-01-22T08:10+0000
world
steve witkoff
ukraine
world economic forum
russia
peace
peace negotiations
peace process
peace talks
peace plan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_725dccdb76a2026436879a254c0b6325.jpg
"I think we made a lot of progress," Witkoff said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. When asked about prospects of ending the Ukrainian conflict, the official said that they will be able to achieve this. The special envoy also announced the possibility of establishing a duty-free zone in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/witkoff-says-plans-to-hold-meeting-with-putin-on-thursday---reports-1123502578.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1a/1123172358_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_70f2ee7df7e6d4fdaeda980960f2a9d2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us special envoy steve witkoff, settlement in ukraine, progress made on settlement in ukrain, significant progress
us special envoy steve witkoff, settlement in ukraine, progress made on settlement in ukrain, significant progress
Witkoff Says Significant Progress Made on Settlement in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Significant progress has been made on the settlement in Ukraine, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday.
"I think we made a lot of progress," Witkoff
said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.
When asked about prospects of ending the Ukrainian conflict, the official said that they will be able to achieve this.
"I think we have got it down to one issue, and we have discussed iterations of that issue, and that means it is solvable. So if both sides want to solve this, we are going to get it solved," Witkoff said.
The special envoy also announced the possibility of establishing a duty-free zone in Ukraine.