https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/witkoff-says-significant-progress-made-on-settlement-in-ukraine-1123507100.html

Witkoff Says Significant Progress Made on Settlement in Ukraine

Significant progress has been made on the settlement in Ukraine, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday.

2026-01-22T08:10+0000

"I think we made a lot of progress," Witkoff said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. When asked about prospects of ending the Ukrainian conflict, the official said that they will be able to achieve this. The special envoy also announced the possibility of establishing a duty-free zone in Ukraine.

