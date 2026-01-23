https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/negotiations-between-russia-us-and-ukraine-begin-in-abu-dhabi--emirati-foreign-minister-1123515714.html

Negotiations Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi – Emirati Foreign Minister

Negotiations Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi – Emirati Foreign Minister

The UAE Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the start of the negotiations between the delegations of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, adding that the talks will continue on January 24.

"The talks commenced today in Abu Dhabi and are scheduled to continue over two days, as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis," the ministry said in a statement.At the same time, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed hope that the negotiations would bring the resolution to the Ukrainian crisis closer, the statement added.Earlier in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States agreed that the first meeting of the trilateral working group on security issues will be held in Abu Dhabi on Friday with the participation of representatives from Russia, the US, and Ukraine.

