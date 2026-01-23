International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/negotiations-between-russia-us-and-ukraine-begin-in-abu-dhabi--emirati-foreign-minister-1123515714.html
Negotiations Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi – Emirati Foreign Minister
Negotiations Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi – Emirati Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The UAE Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the start of the negotiations between the delegations of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, adding that the talks will continue on January 24.
2026-01-23T15:41+0000
2026-01-23T15:41+0000
world
yury ushakov
russia
abu dhabi
ukraine
uae foreign ministry
us
peace negotiations
negotiations
negotiating process
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080325267_16:0:1266:703_1920x0_80_0_0_0c8d49a2abca0881bdf3d3ca997b9f2e.jpg
"The talks commenced today in Abu Dhabi and are scheduled to continue over two days, as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis," the ministry said in a statement.At the same time, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed hope that the negotiations would bring the resolution to the Ukrainian crisis closer, the statement added.Earlier in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States agreed that the first meeting of the trilateral working group on security issues will be held in Abu Dhabi on Friday with the participation of representatives from Russia, the US, and Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russiaus-talks-security-issues-remain-top-priority--ex-cia-officer--1123512117.html
russia
abu dhabi
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080325267_172:0:1109:703_1920x0_80_0_0_1293d12745327820b1b13e7f6d792e18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
negotiations between russia, us and ukraine, uae foreign ministry, negotiations between the delegations of russia, the united states, and ukraine in abu dhabi
negotiations between russia, us and ukraine, uae foreign ministry, negotiations between the delegations of russia, the united states, and ukraine in abu dhabi

Negotiations Between Russia, US and Ukraine Begin in Abu Dhabi – Emirati Foreign Minister

15:41 GMT 23.01.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wadiia / Abu dhabi Abu dhabi
Abu dhabi - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wadiia / Abu dhabi
Subscribe
The UAE Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the start of the negotiations between the delegations of Russia, the United States, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, adding that the talks will continue on January 24.
"The talks commenced today in Abu Dhabi and are scheduled to continue over two days, as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis," the ministry said in a statement.
At the same time, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed hope that the negotiations would bring the resolution to the Ukrainian crisis closer, the statement added.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States agreed that the first meeting of the trilateral working group on security issues will be held in Abu Dhabi on Friday with the participation of representatives from Russia, the US, and Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on January 23, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
Analysis
Russia–US Talks: Security Issues Remain Top Priority – Ex-CIA Officer
05:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала