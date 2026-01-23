https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russiaus-talks-security-issues-remain-top-priority--ex-cia-officer--1123512117.html
Russia–US Talks: Security Issues Remain Top Priority – Ex-CIA Officer
Russia–US Talks: Security Issues Remain Top Priority – Ex-CIA Officer
Sputnik International
Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov praised the talks on Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff as “constructive” and “extremely candid.”
2026-01-23T05:53+0000
2026-01-23T05:53+0000
2026-01-23T05:53+0000
russia
us
ukraine
vladimir putin
steve witkoff
talks
security
analysis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511954_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_367722049e6a6e22e1df7d665b741b30.jpg
The Kremlin “is not going to let up on its current” special military operation and will “continue to consistently pursue its objectives,” retired CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson told Sputnik, commenting on the results of the just-wrapped-up Russia–US talks.On the upcoming trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the ex-CIA officer said that the negotiations will most likely focus on security and intelligence issues.“Kostyukov knows how the CIA has propped up and enabled Ukrainian intelligence and terrorist operations against Russia. I believe that securing an agreement from the US and Ukraine to cease all attacks on Russian civilians will be a priority objective in the negotiations,” Johnson concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-us-talks-in-the-kremlin-were-constructive-and-extremely-frank--kremlin-aide-ushakov-1123511298.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-hasnt-budged-an-inch--ex-cia-officer-1123511787.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511954_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dcefc8aaa52fa0e7f50ee779bafc8601.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia-us talks on ukraine, russian special military operation, security and intelligence issues, trilateral talks on ukraine in abu dhabi, russian civilians
russia-us talks on ukraine, russian special military operation, security and intelligence issues, trilateral talks on ukraine in abu dhabi, russian civilians
Russia–US Talks: Security Issues Remain Top Priority – Ex-CIA Officer
Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov praised the talks on Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff as “constructive” and “extremely candid.”
The Kremlin “is not going to let up on its current” special military operation and will “continue to consistently pursue its objectives,” retired CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson told Sputnik, commenting on the results of the just-wrapped-up Russia–US talks.
“Russia will continue to inflict massive damage to Ukraine's infrastructure and military until Ukraine and NATO agree to end the conflict through negotiations,” a message that Witkoff and Kushner “will deliver to President Trump,” Johnson underscored.
On the upcoming trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the ex-CIA officer said that the negotiations will most likely focus on security and intelligence issues.
Johnson pointed out that in selecting GRU (Russian military intelligence) chief Igor Kostyukov to lead the Russian delegation, “Putin is strongly signaling that security issues for Russia are a top priority.”
“Kostyukov knows how the CIA has propped up and enabled Ukrainian intelligence and terrorist operations against Russia. I believe that securing an agreement from the US and Ukraine to cease all attacks on Russian civilians will be a priority objective in the negotiations,” Johnson concluded.