https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russiaus-talks-security-issues-remain-top-priority--ex-cia-officer--1123512117.html

Russia–US Talks: Security Issues Remain Top Priority – Ex-CIA Officer

Russia–US Talks: Security Issues Remain Top Priority – Ex-CIA Officer

Sputnik International

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov praised the talks on Ukraine between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff as “constructive” and “extremely candid.”

2026-01-23T05:53+0000

2026-01-23T05:53+0000

2026-01-23T05:53+0000

russia

us

ukraine

vladimir putin

steve witkoff

talks

security

analysis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123511954_0:0:3097:1742_1920x0_80_0_0_367722049e6a6e22e1df7d665b741b30.jpg

The Kremlin “is not going to let up on its current” special military operation and will “continue to consistently pursue its objectives,” retired CIA intelligence officer Larry Johnson told Sputnik, commenting on the results of the just-wrapped-up Russia–US talks.On the upcoming trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi, the ex-CIA officer said that the negotiations will most likely focus on security and intelligence issues.“Kostyukov knows how the CIA has propped up and enabled Ukrainian intelligence and terrorist operations against Russia. I believe that securing an agreement from the US and Ukraine to cease all attacks on Russian civilians will be a priority objective in the negotiations,” Johnson concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-us-talks-in-the-kremlin-were-constructive-and-extremely-frank--kremlin-aide-ushakov-1123511298.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-hasnt-budged-an-inch--ex-cia-officer-1123511787.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-us talks on ukraine, russian special military operation, security and intelligence issues, trilateral talks on ukraine in abu dhabi, russian civilians