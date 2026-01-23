https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/number-of-jobs-in-technopolis-moscow-special-economic-zone-has-increased-tenfold-since-2016-1123512845.html
Number of Jobs in Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone Has Increased Tenfold Since 2016
Number of Jobs in Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone Has Increased Tenfold Since 2016
The Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone (SEZ) came under the management of the Moscow government in September 2016. Since then, the number of jobs in the SEZ has increased tenfold, according to Maxim Liksutov, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor for Transport and Industry.
"The capital's special economic zone has been managed by the city for almost 10 years. During this time, the Moscow government has implemented projects to open modern production facilities, create industrial infrastructure, and add new sites. As a result, since the end of 2016, the number of high-tech jobs in the Technopolis Moscow SEZ has increased tenfold. Over 30,000 people now work here," Maxim Liksutov said.Technopolis Moscow offers a special tax regime, providing a broad package of benefits for investors in high-tech businesses. Resident companies are exempt from property, transport, and land taxes for 10 years, and the profit tax rate is reduced by 12.5 times, to just 2%.Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin highlighted the achievements of the capital's SEZ and congratulated it on its 20th anniversary.
07:20 GMT 23.01.2026 (Updated: 07:21 GMT 23.01.2026)
The Technopolis Moscow Special Economic Zone (SEZ) came under the management of the Moscow government in September 2016. Since then, the number of jobs in the SEZ has increased tenfold, according to Maxim Liksutov, Moscow's deputy mayor for transport and industry.
"The capital's special economic zone has been managed by the city for almost 10 years. During this time, the Moscow government has implemented projects to open modern production facilities, create industrial infrastructure, and add new sites. As a result, since the end of 2016, the number of high-tech jobs in the Technopolis Moscow SEZ
has increased tenfold. Over 30,000 people now work here," Maxim Liksutov said.
Technopolis Moscow offers a special tax regime, providing a broad package of benefits for investors in high-tech businesses. Resident companies are exempt from property, transport, and land taxes for 10 years, and the profit tax rate is reduced by 12.5 times, to just 2%.
Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin highlighted the achievements of the capital's SEZ and congratulated it on its 20th anniversary.
