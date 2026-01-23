https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russian-forces-liberate-of-siminovka-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123514077.html
10:52 GMT 23.01.2026 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 23.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Battlegroup Sever took control of the settlement of Siminovka in the Kharkov region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"Over the course of a week, as a result of active offensive actions by units of Battlegroup Sever in the Kharkov direction, control was established over the settlement of Siminovka in the Kharkov region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 2,970 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Over the week, enemy losses in this area amounted to over 2,970 military personnel, four tanks, including a Leopard tank manufactured by Germany, 33 armored combat vehicles, 50 vehicles and 15 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Battlegroup
Vostok has eliminated more than 1,740 Ukrainian servicepeople, Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 1,400 Ukrainian soldiers, Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 1,255 Ukrainian soldiers, and Battlegroup Sever has eliminated over 1,110 Ukrainian servicepeople, the ministry said.
Additionally, Russian forces downed 35 guided bombs, 47 HIMARS rockets, seven Neptune long-range missiles, and 1,468 drones over the past week, the statement read.
"From January 17-23 this year, the Russian armed forces carried out one massive and five group strikes, which affected enterprises of the military industry of Ukraine, energy and transport infrastructure facilities used in the interests of the armed forces of Ukraine ... in response to the terrorist attacks by Ukraine on civilian targets in Russia," the ministry added.