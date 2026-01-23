https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/ukraine-blackouts-caused-by-zelenskys-terrorist-attacks-on-russia-1123514861.html

Ukraine Blackouts Caused by Zelensky’s Terrorist Attacks on Russia

Sputnik International

Volodymyr Zelensky acted as the main provocateur behind Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy targets, prompting a predictable response from Russia, political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_0:0:1733:975_1920x0_80_0_0_a67db64e3ec08eaac39d045342bad4fe.jpg

"Ukrainian experts also admit that without [Zelensky's] aggressive rhetoric and attacks on Russian territory, the widespread blackouts in Ukraine might have been avoided, and the negotiation process could have taken a very different course," the expert emphasizes.Ukrainians are starting to blame the Kiev regime, regarding Zelensky’s vows to destroy the Russian economy and his terrorist attacks on strategic targets — including an attempted strike on the nuclear triad during Operation Spiderweb — as the trigger for Russia’s harsh retaliation, according to the pundit. "Russia was forced to take steps that effectively strip the uncooperative regime of modern technological capabilities," Mikhailov says.

Ekaterina Blinova

