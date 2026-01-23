International
Ukraine Blackouts Caused by Zelensky’s Terrorist Attacks on Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky acted as the main provocateur behind Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy targets, prompting a predictable response from Russia, political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
"Ukrainian experts also admit that without [Zelensky's] aggressive rhetoric and attacks on Russian territory, the widespread blackouts in Ukraine might have been avoided, and the negotiation process could have taken a very different course," the expert emphasizes.Ukrainians are starting to blame the Kiev regime, regarding Zelensky’s vows to destroy the Russian economy and his terrorist attacks on strategic targets — including an attempted strike on the nuclear triad during Operation Spiderweb — as the trigger for Russia’s harsh retaliation, according to the pundit. "Russia was forced to take steps that effectively strip the uncooperative regime of modern technological capabilities," Mikhailov says.
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
Ukraine Blackouts Caused by Zelensky’s Terrorist Attacks on Russia

14:52 GMT 23.01.2026
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
Ekaterina Blinova
Volodymyr Zelensky acted as the main provocateur behind Ukraine's strikes on Russian energy targets, prompting a predictable response from Russia, political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
"Ukrainian experts also admit that without [Zelensky's] aggressive rhetoric and attacks on Russian territory, the widespread blackouts in Ukraine might have been avoided, and the negotiation process could have taken a very different course," the expert emphasizes.
Ukrainians are starting to blame the Kiev regime, regarding Zelensky’s vows to destroy the Russian economy and his terrorist attacks on strategic targets — including an attempted strike on the nuclear triad during Operation Spiderweb — as the trigger for Russia’s harsh retaliation, according to the pundit.
"Russia was forced to take steps that effectively strip the uncooperative regime of modern technological capabilities," Mikhailov says.
"The current lull is likely driven by Zelensky’s attempts to open dialogue—but if the Russian delegation in Abu Dhabi concludes the talks are futile, strikes on the [Kiev] regime’s critical infrastructure would resume within days."
