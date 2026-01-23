https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/ukrainian-forces-must-leave-donbass-this-is-important-condition-for-russia---kremlin-1123513872.html

Ukraine Must Leave Donbass: Kremlin Punctuates Pullout as Key Condition

Ukrainian armed forces must leave Donbas, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that this is an important requirement of the Russian side.

"Russia's position is well known: Ukraine and its armed forces must leave Donbass. They must be withdrawn. This is a very important condition," Peskov informed reporters, adding that the territory of Donbass suffered significantly during the fighting.Moscow does not want to publicly divulge any details of the negotiation process framework on Ukraine, deeming it off limits, Dmitry Peskov stressed."Naturally, we do not want to publicly delve into the details of the provisions that are currently under discussion, meaning, I cannot and will not disclose what explicit formula [details in the framework of the negotiation process on Ukraine] is implied under the Anchorage formula. We consider this to be inappropriate," Peskov told reporters.According to the Kremlin spokesman, the Russian security working group received instructions from President Vladimir Putin last night ahead of its participation in the Abu Dhabi talks.Earlier in the day, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States agreed that the first meeting of the trilateral working group on security issues will be held in Abu Dhabi on Friday with the participation of representatives from Russia, the US, and Ukraine.The precise starting time of the negotiations between the United States and Ukraine in the UAE will be determined upon the arrival of all participants. He added that the Russian security working group had already departed for the UAE on Friday morning. "Negotiations will take place today and tomorrow, if necessary," Peskov stated.The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Russian special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, and US special envoy Steve Witkoff will also hold a meeting within the framework of the bilateral working group on economic issues in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday, the official said.Commenting on the recent US-Russia negotiations in Moscow, Peskov described the work as intense and the topic as both extremely important and highly complex.On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a 3-hour-and-39-minute meeting with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The talks, which began at 20:25 GMT, ended at 00:04 GMT on Friday.The topic of sending Russian funds to the Board of Peace for humanitarian purposes in Palestine was raised during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Dmitry Peskov said."You know, the president in his statement spoke about the decision to allocate $1 billion of these frozen ... illegally held assets in the United States to the Board of Peace so that this money through the Board of Peace would be spent for humanitarian purposes in Palestine. For Palestine. By the way, this topic was also raised yesterday during Putin's talks with Mahmoud Abbas," Peskov told reporters.Slightly less than $5 billion of Russian assets were frozen in the United States by the previous administration, the official said, recalling Putin's words that some of Russia's frozen assets in the US could be used to restore territories damaged during fighting.

