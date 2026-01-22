https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/witkoff-kushner-to-arrive-in-moscow-for-talks-with-putin-on-thursday-evening---kremlin-1123507450.html

Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Putin on Thursday Evening - Kremlin

Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Putin on Thursday Evening - Kremlin

Sputnik International

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will arrive in Moscow to old a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

2026-01-22T08:58+0000

2026-01-22T08:58+0000

2026-01-22T08:58+0000

world

vladimir putin

steve witkoff

jared kushner

moscow

ukraine

kremlin

russia

us

palestine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_0:10:3114:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_48a12bb78931976f294518d323948881.jpg

"In the evening, I will not name the exact time, but I will say that it will be exactly after 19:00 [16:00 GMT] or 20:00 in the evening — Kushner and Witkoff will arrive in Moscow. And their meeting with Putin will take place, and the conversation on the Ukrainian settlement will continue," Peskov told reporters. ​ Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov will take part in these and after that he will give a briefing, the official added. Moscow and Putin highly appreciate efforts of Trump and his team to resolve the situation in Ukraine, the official said, adding that Russia welcomes their effectiveness.Kiev continues its policy, but the time has come for it to make decisions, Dmitry Peskov said.Everything about Greenland is not Moscow's business, Russia has many issues of its own that need to be addressed, Peskov said."Everything about Greenland is none of our business. We have a lot of things to do. We need to protect our interests, we need to engage in the special military operation, economic development, correct demographics, improve the level of development of domestic electronics, and so on, and so on," Peskov told reporters.The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will focus on bilateral relations between Russia and Palestine, Dmitry Peskov said.On Wednesday, Peskov said that Putin will hold talks with Abbas on January 22.Russia is a friend of Palestine, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow has always made efforts to achieve a Middle East settlement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/witkoff-says-significant-progress-made-on-settlement-in-ukraine-1123507100.html

moscow

ukraine

russia

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

witkoff, kushner, us special envoy steve witkoff and us president donald trump's son-in-law jared kushner, arrive in moscow, talks with putin