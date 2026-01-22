https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/witkoff-kushner-to-arrive-in-moscow-for-talks-with-putin-on-thursday-evening---kremlin-1123507450.html
Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Putin on Thursday Evening - Kremlin
Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Putin on Thursday Evening - Kremlin
Sputnik International
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will arrive in Moscow to old a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-01-22T08:58+0000
2026-01-22T08:58+0000
2026-01-22T08:58+0000
world
vladimir putin
steve witkoff
jared kushner
moscow
ukraine
kremlin
russia
us
palestine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_0:10:3114:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_48a12bb78931976f294518d323948881.jpg
"In the evening, I will not name the exact time, but I will say that it will be exactly after 19:00 [16:00 GMT] or 20:00 in the evening — Kushner and Witkoff will arrive in Moscow. And their meeting with Putin will take place, and the conversation on the Ukrainian settlement will continue," Peskov told reporters. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov will take part in these and after that he will give a briefing, the official added. Moscow and Putin highly appreciate efforts of Trump and his team to resolve the situation in Ukraine, the official said, adding that Russia welcomes their effectiveness.Kiev continues its policy, but the time has come for it to make decisions, Dmitry Peskov said.Everything about Greenland is not Moscow's business, Russia has many issues of its own that need to be addressed, Peskov said."Everything about Greenland is none of our business. We have a lot of things to do. We need to protect our interests, we need to engage in the special military operation, economic development, correct demographics, improve the level of development of domestic electronics, and so on, and so on," Peskov told reporters.The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will focus on bilateral relations between Russia and Palestine, Dmitry Peskov said.On Wednesday, Peskov said that Putin will hold talks with Abbas on January 22.Russia is a friend of Palestine, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow has always made efforts to achieve a Middle East settlement.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/witkoff-says-significant-progress-made-on-settlement-in-ukraine-1123507100.html
moscow
ukraine
russia
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/02/1123216939_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ade23cfc1a18fbc1d6ca6e4cfab47381.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
witkoff, kushner, us special envoy steve witkoff and us president donald trump's son-in-law jared kushner, arrive in moscow, talks with putin
witkoff, kushner, us special envoy steve witkoff and us president donald trump's son-in-law jared kushner, arrive in moscow, talks with putin
Witkoff, Kushner to Arrive in Moscow for Talks With Putin on Thursday Evening - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US special envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will arrive in Moscow to old a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday evening, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"In the evening, I will not name the exact time, but I will say that it will be exactly after 19:00 [16:00 GMT] or 20:00 in the evening — Kushner and Witkoff will arrive in Moscow
. And their meeting with Putin will take place, and the conversation on the Ukrainian settlement will continue," Peskov told reporters.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov will take part in these and after that he will give a briefing, the official added.
"We would not like to comment on the stage of the negotiations, especially on the eve of Witkoff's arrival in Moscow and his meeting with Putin," Peskov said.
Moscow and Putin highly appreciate efforts of Trump and his team to resolve the situation in Ukraine, the official said, adding that Russia welcomes their effectiveness.
Kiev continues its policy, but the time has come for it to make decisions, Dmitry Peskov said.
"The regime continues its policy, but the time has come for the regime to make appropriate decisions and take responsibility for itself," Peskov told reporters.
Everything about Greenland is not Moscow's business, Russia has many issues of its own that need to be addressed, Peskov said.
"Everything about Greenland is none of our business. We have a lot of things to do. We need to protect our interests, we need to engage in the special military operation, economic development, correct demographics, improve the level of development of domestic electronics, and so on, and so on," Peskov told reporters.
The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will focus on bilateral relations between Russia and Palestine, Dmitry Peskov said.
On Wednesday, Peskov said that Putin will hold talks with Abbas on January 22.
"Of course, the main emphasis will be on bilateral relations," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is a friend of Palestine, the spokesman said, adding that Moscow has always made efforts to achieve a Middle East settlement.