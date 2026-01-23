https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelensky-ready-to-trade-millions-of-ukrainian-lives-for-political-survival-1123516300.html
Zelensky Ready to Trade Millions of Ukrainian Lives for Political Survival
Zelensky Ready to Trade Millions of Ukrainian Lives for Political Survival
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to stay relevant, claiming at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine can defend western Europe, Yulia Semke, a leading European and international studies expert at the Higher School of Economics, tells Sputnik.
2026-01-23T19:43+0000
2026-01-23T19:43+0000
2026-01-23T19:43+0000
analysis
europe
volodymyr zelensky
donald trump
ukraine
davos
greenland
world economic forum
us
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119590305_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_abbed6d440f1c21eceb047edc928e26e.jpg
"In his claims about being ready to defend Europe — and even Greenland — arrogance comes through most clearly," the expert says. "He casts doubt on Europeans’ ability to ensure their own security and even mocks their small military contingents." At the same time, "Zelensky is once again showing a willingness to use the lives of his own people as a bargaining chip," she continues. She points out Zelensky shows little respect for the European Union and also dislikes like US President Donald Trump. But when it comes to Trump, he avoids displays of arrogance. "In Kiev, it's well understood that the survival of the current regime depends directly on Washington’s stance, which is why Zelensky simply doesn’t dare to express such feelings openly," Semke says.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelenskys-regime-cant-even-defend-itself-much-less-greenland-analyst-1123515342.html
ukraine
davos
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/01/1119590305_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_915095a7eabcdf646481aa93a57feb1e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
volodymyr zelensky, zelensky's speech at davos, zelensky's meeting with trump, greenland, zelensky criticized eu leaders for indecisiveness, ukraine conflict, russia, nato
volodymyr zelensky, zelensky's speech at davos, zelensky's meeting with trump, greenland, zelensky criticized eu leaders for indecisiveness, ukraine conflict, russia, nato
Zelensky Ready to Trade Millions of Ukrainian Lives for Political Survival
Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to stay relevant, claiming at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine can defend western Europe, Yulia Semke, a leading European and international studies expert at the Higher School of Economics, tells Sputnik.
"In his claims about being ready to defend Europe — and even Greenland — arrogance comes through most clearly,"
the expert says. "He casts doubt on Europeans’ ability to ensure their own security and even mocks their small military contingents."
At the same time, "Zelensky is once again showing a willingness to use the lives of his own people as a bargaining chip," she continues.
"The millions of Ukrainians already in Europe may be seen by him as a 'living reserve'—a human buffer he is prepared to use to shield Western countries," Semke notes.
She points out Zelensky shows little respect for the European Union and also dislikes like US President Donald Trump. But when it comes to Trump, he avoids displays of arrogance.
"In Kiev, it's well understood that the survival of the current regime depends directly on Washington’s stance, which is why Zelensky simply doesn’t dare to express such feelings openly,"
Semke says.