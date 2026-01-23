https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelensky-ready-to-trade-millions-of-ukrainian-lives-for-political-survival-1123516300.html

Zelensky Ready to Trade Millions of Ukrainian Lives for Political Survival

Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to stay relevant, claiming at the World Economic Forum in Davos that Ukraine can defend western Europe, Yulia Semke, a leading European and international studies expert at the Higher School of Economics, tells Sputnik.

"In his claims about being ready to defend Europe — and even Greenland — arrogance comes through most clearly," the expert says. "He casts doubt on Europeans’ ability to ensure their own security and even mocks their small military contingents." At the same time, "Zelensky is once again showing a willingness to use the lives of his own people as a bargaining chip," she continues. She points out Zelensky shows little respect for the European Union and also dislikes like US President Donald Trump. But when it comes to Trump, he avoids displays of arrogance. "In Kiev, it's well understood that the survival of the current regime depends directly on Washington’s stance, which is why Zelensky simply doesn’t dare to express such feelings openly," Semke says.

