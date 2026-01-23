https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelenskys-regime-cant-even-defend-itself-much-less-greenland-analyst-1123515342.html
Zelensky’s Regime Can’t Even Defend Itself, Much Less Greenland: Analyst
“Kiev’s attempts to talk about [Greenland’s] security in the face of its own territorial losses can only be met with skepticism,” Russian military and political analyst Ivan Konovalov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s claims at Davos that Ukraine “would solve the problem” in Greenland if it was in NATO.
"Regarding strikes on energy infrastructure, it's important to remember that Russia didn't carry them out initially," Konovalov said, commenting on the recent escalation of the energy war.In the first years of the conflict, "there was an attempt to maintain an energy ceasefire, but the Kiev regime, which never keeps its word, provoked an escalation. Russia's retaliatory measures proved far more extensive" than Zelensky expected after targeting Russian refineries and other infrastructure."Kiev hasn't yet seen the full extent of Russia's capabilities," the analyst emphasized.
“Such rhetoric is aimed at Russophobic circles in the EU and NATO, but even there it’s increasingly being ignored,” Konovalov said.
“For Trump, who has shown a personal interest in Greenland’s status, such statements by Zelensky are merely an additional cause for irritation,” he added.
“Regarding strikes on energy infrastructure, it’s important to remember that Russia didn’t carry them out initially,” Konovalov said, commenting on the recent escalation of the energy war.
In the first years of the conflict, “there was an attempt to maintain an energy ceasefire, but the Kiev regime, which never keeps its word, provoked an escalation. Russia’s retaliatory measures proved far more extensive” than Zelensky expected after targeting Russian refineries and other infrastructure.
"Kiev hasn’t yet seen the full extent of Russia’s capabilities,” the analyst emphasized.
Konovalov predicts that the critical situation in Ukraine’s energy sector “will inevitably undermine the government’s position,” and that combined with the thuggish methods of Ukraine’s forced mobilization, “it’s becoming clear that the interests of ordinary citizens are of no importance to Ukraine’s current leadership.”