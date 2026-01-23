https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelenskys-regime-cant-even-defend-itself-much-less-greenland-analyst-1123515342.html

Zelensky’s Regime Can’t Even Defend Itself, Much Less Greenland: Analyst

Zelensky’s Regime Can’t Even Defend Itself, Much Less Greenland: Analyst

Sputnik International

“Kiev’s attempts to talk about [Greenland’s] security in the face of its own territorial losses can only be met with skepticism,” Russian military and political analyst Ivan Konovalov told Sputnik, commenting on Zelensky’s claims at Davos that Ukraine “would solve the problem” in Greenland if it was in NATO.

2026-01-23T16:39+0000

2026-01-23T16:39+0000

2026-01-23T16:39+0000

analysis

volodymyr zelensky

donald trump

russia

ukraine

nato

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/17/1123515456_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_eb8ff81268fa26d6951b35540c4580be.jpg

“Such rhetoric is aimed at Russophobic circles in the EU and NATO, but even there it’s increasingly being ignored,” Konovalov said.Energy War“Regarding strikes on energy infrastructure, it’s important to remember that Russia didn’t carry them out initially,” Konovalov said, commenting on the recent escalation of the energy war.In the first years of the conflict, “there was an attempt to maintain an energy ceasefire, but the Kiev regime, which never keeps its word, provoked an escalation. Russia’s retaliatory measures proved far more extensive” than Zelensky expected after targeting Russian refineries and other infrastructure."Kiev hasn’t yet seen the full extent of Russia’s capabilities,” the analyst emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelensky-keeps-tiptoeing-between-us-russia-and-eu-to-prolong-political-survival-1123514679.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/debt-mired-ukraine-agrees-to-tax-hikes-to-unlock-new-imf-loans-1123469391.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what did zelensky say about greenland, can ukraine defend greenland