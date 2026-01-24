https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/russia-has-not-rejected-talks-with-ukraine--russian-foreign-ministry-1123517823.html

Russia Has Not Rejected Talks With Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia Has Not Rejected Talks With Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia has never rejected talks with Ukraine and is interested in resolving the crisis through political and diplomatic means, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Second CIS Department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"We have never refused to negotiate with Ukraine and are sincerely interested in resolving the crisis through political and diplomatic means," he said. Polishchuk said Russia's position on a comprehensive, fair, and long-term settlement is well known. The main issue is not the venue of talks on Ukraine, but the content and political will to reach agreements, Alexey Polishchuk added.US representatives came to Moscow this week to personally brief the Russian leadership on the results of their contacts with Ukraine and the European Union, Aleksey Polishchuk said.Late on Thursday, the US delegation, headed by special envoy Steve Witkoff, arrived at the Kremlin for the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and special presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev took part in the talks. Affinity Partners founder, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum also participated in the negotiations, which lasted about four hours.Following the visit of the US delegation to Moscow earlier this week, Aleksey Polishchuk added that contacts on Ukraine were expected to continue.Russia aims to continue dialogue on the implementation of the results of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Aleksey Polishchuk said.Russia appreciates the peace initiatives proposed by China, Brazil, the United States, African and Arab states on Ukraine and is grateful to everyone who provided a platform for a Ukrainian settlement, Polishchuk said."We appreciate the peace initiatives of China, Brazil, African and Arab states, the energetic efforts of the US leadership, and the sincere intentions of the 'Friends of Peace' group in New York," he added.

