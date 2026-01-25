https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/dmitriev-delivers-putins-greeting-thanks-uae-president-for-abu-dhabi-trilateral-talks-1123526426.html

Dmitriev Delivers Putin's Greeting, Thanks UAE President for Abu Dhabi Trilateral Talks

They reportedly discussed cooperation in economy, investment and a number of other topics of mutual interest. The first session of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security issues took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday. The UAE government described the meeting as positive and constructive, noting that Russian and Ukrainian delegations held direct contacts during the talks.

uae president sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan met with kirill dmitriev, head of the russian direct investment fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on sunday to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries, the wam news agency reported.