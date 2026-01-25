https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/dmitriev-delivers-putins-greeting-thanks-uae-president-for-abu-dhabi-trilateral-talks-1123526426.html
Dmitriev Delivers Putin's Greeting, Thanks UAE President for Abu Dhabi Trilateral Talks
Dmitriev Delivers Putin's Greeting, Thanks UAE President for Abu Dhabi Trilateral Talks
Sputnik International
UAE, Russia, US, Ukraine, UAE President, Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund, talks, negotiations, cooperation, economy, delegations
2026-01-25T16:34+0000
2026-01-25T16:34+0000
2026-01-25T16:34+0000
world
russia
kirill dmitriev
abu dhabi
uae
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122568589_0:140:3147:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_5f6576aa746cdecf34977ba44fe36229.jpg
They reportedly discussed cooperation in economy, investment and a number of other topics of mutual interest. The first session of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security issues took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday. The UAE government described the meeting as positive and constructive, noting that Russian and Ukrainian delegations held direct contacts during the talks.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260124/russian-ukrainian-delegations-had-direct-contact-during-two-days-of-talks-in-abu-dhabi---uae-mfa-1123519913.html
russia
abu dhabi
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122568589_209:0:2940:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4cfbdc1efe96e3bc41ecfd67d4914d39.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
uae president sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan met with kirill dmitriev, head of the russian direct investment fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on sunday to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries, the wam news agency reported.
uae president sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan met with kirill dmitriev, head of the russian direct investment fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on sunday to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries, the wam news agency reported.
Dmitriev Delivers Putin's Greeting, Thanks UAE President for Abu Dhabi Trilateral Talks
ABU DHABI (Sputnik) - UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries, on Sunday to discuss ways to expand cooperation between the two countries, the WAM news agency reported.
They reportedly discussed cooperation in economy, investment and a number of other topics of mutual interest.
The first session of the Russia-US-Ukraine trilateral working group on security issues took place in Abu Dhabi on Friday and Saturday. The UAE government described the meeting as positive and constructive
, noting that Russian and Ukrainian delegations held direct contacts during the talks.