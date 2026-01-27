International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/uss-abraham-lincoln-carrier-to-be-ready-to-strike-iran-in-1-2-days---reports-1123532103.html
USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier to Be Ready to Strike Iran in 1-2 Days - Reports
USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier to Be Ready to Strike Iran in 1-2 Days - Reports
Sputnik International
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier will be ready to conduct operations against Iran in 1-2 days, The New York Times reported.
2026-01-27T05:11+0000
2026-01-27T05:11+0000
military
us
donald trump
war
us-iran relations
us hegemony
hegemony
aggression
war of aggression
act of aggression
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1f/1120740791_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_e163beadea1bbca32b804e6a9227a877.jpg
The US forces have also reportedly sent an additional dozen warplanes to boost their strike group in the region. Earlier in the day, Fox News reported, citing a US official, that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group had entered CENTCOM's area of responsibility in the Indian Ocean. On January 22, US President Donald Trump said that US Navy ships were moving toward Iran "just in case." Prior to that, he refused to give a definitive answer to the question about whether the option of military intervention in Iran had been removed, saying only that he could not say what would happen in the future.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/trump-seriously-considering-options-for-attack-against-iran---reports-1123448654.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/1f/1120740791_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_055f13137ce6073dcd314d8449667fee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
strike on iran, us-iran war, israel-iran war, us-iran taks, iran unrest, unrest in iran, protests in iran, iranian protests, trump attacks iran, 12-day war, israel strieks iran, us strikes iran, war on iran, war of aggression, unprovoked war, attack on iran
strike on iran, us-iran war, israel-iran war, us-iran taks, iran unrest, unrest in iran, protests in iran, iranian protests, trump attacks iran, 12-day war, israel strieks iran, us strikes iran, war on iran, war of aggression, unprovoked war, attack on iran

USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier to Be Ready to Strike Iran in 1-2 Days - Reports

05:11 GMT 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jon GambrellA crew member signals as a pilot prepares to launch an F/A-18 fighter jet on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. File photo.
A crew member signals as a pilot prepares to launch an F/A-18 fighter jet on the deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier will be ready to conduct operations against Iran in 1-2 days, The New York Times reported.
The US forces have also reportedly sent an additional dozen warplanes to boost their strike group in the region.
Earlier in the day, Fox News reported, citing a US official, that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group had entered CENTCOM's area of responsibility in the Indian Ocean.
On January 22, US President Donald Trump said that US Navy ships were moving toward Iran "just in case." Prior to that, he refused to give a definitive answer to the question about whether the option of military intervention in Iran had been removed, saying only that he could not say what would happen in the future.
President Donald Trump attends a joint news conference with Ukraine's Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
World
Trump Seriously Considering Options for Attack Against Iran - Reports
11 January, 09:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала