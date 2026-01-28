https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/g7-countries-transfer-to-ukraine-nearly-40bln-in-proceeds-from-frozen-russian-assets-1123540147.html

G7 Countries Transfer to Ukraine Nearly $40Bln in Proceeds From Frozen Russian Assets

G7 Countries Transfer to Ukraine Nearly $40Bln in Proceeds From Frozen Russian Assets

Sputnik International

The G7 issued $37.9 billion in loans to Ukraine in 2025 using income from Russian assets, which is more than 70% of foreign financing for the Ukrainian budget, Sputnik's calculations revealed on Wednesday.

2026-01-28T09:30+0000

2026-01-28T09:30+0000

2026-01-28T09:30+0000

world

european union (eu)

ukraine

russia

kiev

g7

international monetary fund

frozen assets

assets

foreign assets

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107505/30/1075053080_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_cc894500fb8172d2023ddbd9cfbaa535.jpg

In 2024, the G7 countries approved a loan to Kiev of approximately $50 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. As of December 31, 2025, the countries had already allocated $38.9 billion to Ukraine under this plan. At the end of 2024, the United States was the first to transfer $1 billion, but since then, no further payments have been reported. The EU was the largest contributor to the scheme, providing Ukraine with $21.1 billion in loans. The remaining funds came from Canada, the UK, and Japan. Apart from the G7 loan, Ukraine received an additional $12.1 billion from the EU, $454 million from Japan, $912 million from the International Monetary Fund, and $733 million from the World Bank in 2025. In total, the Ukrainian budget received $52.1 billion from foreign creditors last year, 73% of which came from the G7 loan. Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in 2022, the EU and the G7 nations froze nearly half of Russia's foreign currency reserves, totaling approximately 300 billion euros ($360 billion). Around 200 billion euros are held in European accounts, predominantly in the Belgium-based securities depository Euroclear. The European Commission has been seeking approval from EU member states to use frozen Russian sovereign assets to finance Kiev's war efforts. The Kremlin has said that any attempts to confiscate Russian assets would be theft and a violation of international law.On December 19, 2025, a summit in Brussels concluded with the EU temporarily abandoning plans to seize Russian state assets and instead agreeing to extend a 90-billion-euro loan to Ukraine from the EU budget. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic refused to take on responsibility for the loan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/kremlin-says-seen-no-us-reaction-to-proposal-to-send-1bln-frozen-assets-to-board-of-peace-1123529799.html

ukraine

russia

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

g7 countries, transfer to ukraine, russian assets, ukrainian budget