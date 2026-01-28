https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/iran-not-in-talks-with-us-now-but-channel-for-messages-open---deputy-foreign-minister-1123541488.html

Iran Not in Talks With US Now, But Channel for Messages Open - Deputy Foreign Minister

Tehran is not currently conducting any negotiations with Washington, but the channel for messages is open, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday.

"We are exchanging messages [with the United States], the channel for messages is open. The mediators tell the United States that a [potential] war will cause [the US] great damage, and dissuade them from the war. At the moment, we do not have any negotiations with the United States," Gharibabadi said. If Tehran and Washington sit down at the negotiating table, it will not force Iran to lower the level of potential war readiness, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that Tehran will respond appropriately even to a limited US strike.

