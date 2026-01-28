International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/iran-not-in-talks-with-us-now-but-channel-for-messages-open---deputy-foreign-minister-1123541488.html
Iran Not in Talks With US Now, But Channel for Messages Open - Deputy Foreign Minister
Iran Not in Talks With US Now, But Channel for Messages Open - Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Tehran is not currently conducting any negotiations with Washington, but the channel for messages is open, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday.
2026-01-28T11:48+0000
2026-01-28T11:48+0000
world
us
tehran
washington
iran
communication channels
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723781_0:117:3224:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_ebb93268255215252ad802f95111a2e8.jpg
"We are exchanging messages [with the United States], the channel for messages is open. The mediators tell the United States that a [potential] war will cause [the US] great damage, and dissuade them from the war. At the moment, we do not have any negotiations with the United States," Gharibabadi said. If Tehran and Washington sit down at the negotiating table, it will not force Iran to lower the level of potential war readiness, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that Tehran will respond appropriately even to a limited US strike.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/whats-driving-americas-aggressive-stance-toward-iran-1123540813.html
tehran
washington
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723781_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e85bb870e3cd59aec8a886e6a0aa18.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran not in talks with us, deputy foreign minister kazem gharibabadi, channel for messages open
iran not in talks with us, deputy foreign minister kazem gharibabadi, channel for messages open

Iran Not in Talks With US Now, But Channel for Messages Open - Deputy Foreign Minister

11:48 GMT 28.01.2026
© AP Photo / Gerald HerbertAn Iranian flag is seen in front of the US Capitol on July 11, 2009.
An Iranian flag is seen in front of the US Capitol on July 11, 2009. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2026
© AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
Subscribe
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is not currently conducting any negotiations with Washington, but the channel for messages is open, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday.
"We are exchanging messages [with the United States], the channel for messages is open. The mediators tell the United States that a [potential] war will cause [the US] great damage, and dissuade them from the war. At the moment, we do not have any negotiations with the United States," Gharibabadi said.
If Tehran and Washington sit down at the negotiating table, it will not force Iran to lower the level of potential war readiness, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that Tehran will respond appropriately even to a limited US strike.
"Negotiations [with the United States] are not our priority, our priority is 200% readiness to defend the state," Gharibabadi said.
A man walks past an anti-U.S. mural, painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2026
World
What's Driving America's Aggressive Stance Toward Iran?
10:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала