https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/iran-not-in-talks-with-us-now-but-channel-for-messages-open---deputy-foreign-minister-1123541488.html
Iran Not in Talks With US Now, But Channel for Messages Open - Deputy Foreign Minister
Iran Not in Talks With US Now, But Channel for Messages Open - Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Tehran is not currently conducting any negotiations with Washington, but the channel for messages is open, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday.
2026-01-28T11:48+0000
2026-01-28T11:48+0000
2026-01-28T11:48+0000
world
us
tehran
washington
iran
communication channels
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723781_0:117:3224:1931_1920x0_80_0_0_ebb93268255215252ad802f95111a2e8.jpg
"We are exchanging messages [with the United States], the channel for messages is open. The mediators tell the United States that a [potential] war will cause [the US] great damage, and dissuade them from the war. At the moment, we do not have any negotiations with the United States," Gharibabadi said. If Tehran and Washington sit down at the negotiating table, it will not force Iran to lower the level of potential war readiness, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that Tehran will respond appropriately even to a limited US strike.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/whats-driving-americas-aggressive-stance-toward-iran-1123540813.html
tehran
washington
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/01/1121723781_247:0:2978:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1e85bb870e3cd59aec8a886e6a0aa18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran not in talks with us, deputy foreign minister kazem gharibabadi, channel for messages open
iran not in talks with us, deputy foreign minister kazem gharibabadi, channel for messages open
Iran Not in Talks With US Now, But Channel for Messages Open - Deputy Foreign Minister
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran is not currently conducting any negotiations with Washington, but the channel for messages is open, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday.
"We are exchanging messages [with the United States], the channel for messages is open. The mediators tell the United States that a [potential] war will cause [the US] great damage, and dissuade them from the war. At the moment, we do not have any negotiations with the United States," Gharibabadi said.
If Tehran and Washington sit down at the negotiating table, it will not force Iran to lower the level of potential war readiness
, the deputy foreign minister said, adding that Tehran will respond appropriately even to a limited US strike.
"Negotiations [with the United States] are not our priority, our priority is 200% readiness to defend the state," Gharibabadi said.