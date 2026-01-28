International
Iran Ready For Dialogue With US, But Will Defend Itself if Pushed - Mission to UN
Iran Ready For Dialogue With US, But Will Defend Itself if Pushed - Mission to UN
Tehran is open to negotiations but will defend itself if provoked, Iran’s Mission to the UN said on Wednesday, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump that US warships are heading toward Iran.
"Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!," the mission posted on X. The mission also recalled that during previous US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, more than 7,000 Americans lost their lives.Protests initially erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns over inflation, which was triggered by the weakening of the national currency, the rial. The demonstrations intensified on January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was ousted in 1979. On that same day, internet access was blocked nationwide. In several Iranian cities, the protests escalated into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters.In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.
Iran Ready For Dialogue With US, But Will Defend Itself if Pushed - Mission to UN

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Tehran is open to negotiations but will defend itself if provoked, Iran’s Mission to the UN said on Wednesday, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump that US warships are heading toward Iran.
“Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!,” the mission posted on X.
The mission also recalled that during previous US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, more than 7,000 Americans lost their lives.
Protests initially erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns over inflation, which was triggered by the weakening of the national currency, the rial. The demonstrations intensified on January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was ousted in 1979. On that same day, internet access was blocked nationwide. In several Iranian cities, the protests escalated into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters.
In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.
