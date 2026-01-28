https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/iran-ready-for-dialogue-with-us-but-will-defend-itself-if-pushed---mission-to-un-1123542732.html

Iran Ready For Dialogue With US, But Will Defend Itself if Pushed - Mission to UN

Iran Ready For Dialogue With US, But Will Defend Itself if Pushed - Mission to UN

Sputnik International

Tehran is open to negotiations but will defend itself if provoked, Iran’s Mission to the UN said on Wednesday, responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump that US warships are heading toward Iran.

2026-01-28T15:01+0000

2026-01-28T15:01+0000

2026-01-28T15:01+0000

world

donald trump

iran

tehran

iraq

the united nations (un)

us

americans

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/06/1120447128_0:181:2996:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_f01bcb17fd9c587e31d9c3c4f6118253.jpg

“Iran stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests—BUT IF PUSHED, IT WILL DEFEND ITSELF AND RESPOND LIKE NEVER BEFORE!,” the mission posted on X. The mission also recalled that during previous US military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, more than 7,000 Americans lost their lives.Protests initially erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns over inflation, which was triggered by the weakening of the national currency, the rial. The demonstrations intensified on January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was ousted in 1979. On that same day, internet access was blocked nationwide. In several Iranian cities, the protests escalated into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters.In late December, Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if any demonstrators were killed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-says-massive-armada-heading-toward-iran-quickly-with-great-power-1123541897.html

iran

tehran

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran’s mission to the un, iran ready for dialogue with us, us president donald trump