Iranian Missiles Can’t Reach US, But Can Reach US Bases in Mideast - Senior Diplomat
The range of Iranian missiles is not enough to reach the United States, but it is enough to reach US bases in the Middle East region, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday.
"Our missiles do not have enough range to reach the United States, but American bases are located around us [in the Middle East]," Gharibabadi said.Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed support for the unrest in Iran, which initially began due to the devaluation of the national currency, and did not rule out any action against Iran, including air strikes. Tehran called these statements a threat to the republic's sovereignty.Furthermore, amid protests in Iran, Trump said that he believed the Islamic Republic needed new leadership. According to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, an attack on the country's Supreme Leader would be tantamount to a full-scale war against Iran.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The range of Iranian missiles is not enough to reach the United States, but it is enough to reach US bases in the Middle East region, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday.
"Our missiles do not have enough range to reach the United States, but American bases are located around us [in the Middle East]," Gharibabadi said.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed support for the unrest in Iran, which initially began due to the devaluation of the national currency, and did not rule out any action against Iran, including air strikes. Tehran called these statements a threat to the republic's sovereignty.
Furthermore, amid protests in Iran, Trump
said that he believed the Islamic Republic needed new leadership. According to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, an attack on the country's Supreme Leader would be tantamount to a full-scale war against Iran.