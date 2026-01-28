https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/us-senators-visit-to-greenland-postponed-due-to-weather-conditions---greenlandic-official-1123540297.html

US Senators' Visit to Greenland Postponed Due to Weather Conditions - Greenlandic Official

The visit of US Senators Lisa Murkowski and Angus King to Greenland has been postponed by a week, until February 6, due to weather and a number of technical issues, the DR broadcaster reported, citing Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament Aaja Chemnitz.

On Tuesday, Chemnitz said that Murkowski and King will travel to Nuuk on January 30 for meetings with several top officials. In mid-January, a delegation of 11 US congressmen visited Denmark and met with Danish and Greenlandic officials. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.Trump has repeatedly insisted on acquiring Greenland and making the island part of the US, framing the move as crucial for national security and "defending the free world," particularly from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic officials warned the US against seizing the island, demanding respect for their shared territorial integrity.

