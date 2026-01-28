https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/us-senators-visit-to-greenland-postponed-due-to-weather-conditions---greenlandic-official-1123540297.html
US Senators' Visit to Greenland Postponed Due to Weather Conditions - Greenlandic Official
US Senators' Visit to Greenland Postponed Due to Weather Conditions - Greenlandic Official
Sputnik International
The visit of US Senators Lisa Murkowski and Angus King to Greenland has been postponed by a week, until February 6, due to weather and a number of technical issues, the DR broadcaster reported, citing Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament Aaja Chemnitz.
2026-01-28T09:33+0000
2026-01-28T09:33+0000
2026-01-28T09:33+0000
world
us
denmark
greenland
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121729328_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76027dd5f510c25142e499540b25919b.jpg
On Tuesday, Chemnitz said that Murkowski and King will travel to Nuuk on January 30 for meetings with several top officials. In mid-January, a delegation of 11 US congressmen visited Denmark and met with Danish and Greenlandic officials. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.Trump has repeatedly insisted on acquiring Greenland and making the island part of the US, framing the move as crucial for national security and "defending the free world," particularly from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic officials warned the US against seizing the island, demanding respect for their shared territorial integrity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/us-to-have-full-military-access-to-greenland---trump-1123509235.html
denmark
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121729328_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_364d2d96a6fef58cc8643da096fd352d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us senators, us senators lisa murkowski and angus king, greenland, greenlandic member of the danish parliament aaja chemnitz
us senators, us senators lisa murkowski and angus king, greenland, greenlandic member of the danish parliament aaja chemnitz
US Senators' Visit to Greenland Postponed Due to Weather Conditions - Greenlandic Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The visit of US Senators Lisa Murkowski and Angus King to Greenland has been postponed by a week, until February 6, due to weather and a number of technical issues, the DR broadcaster reported, citing Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament Aaja Chemnitz.
On Tuesday, Chemnitz said that Murkowski and King will travel to Nuuk on January 30 for meetings with several top officials.
In mid-January, a delegation of 11 US congressmen visited Denmark and met with Danish and Greenlandic officials.
Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark
. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.
Trump has repeatedly insisted on acquiring Greenland and making the island part of the US, framing the move as crucial for national security and "defending the free world," particularly from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic officials warned the US against seizing the island, demanding respect for their shared territorial integrity.