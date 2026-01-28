https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/oreshnik-strike-wake-up-call-for-europe--german-politician--1123539355.html

Russia using its advanced Oreshnik missile system in early January was evidently just a demonstration of power, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.

Niemeyer stated that Russia is capable of launching Oreshnik missiles daily. He believes Europe, which now views Russia with greater seriousness, will ultimately seek dialogue with Moscow over Ukraine's future.The German council head stressed that this dialogue is indispensable for Europe, since resolving the Ukraine conflict—both during and after any settlement—is impossible without Russia's involvement. This follows a statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry that its forces had crippled Ukraine’s Lvov aircraft repair plant, which serviced Western-supplied F-16s and produced attack drones, using a strike from the mobile Oreshnik missile system.

