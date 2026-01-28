International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/oreshnik-strike-wake-up-call-for-europe--german-politician--1123539355.html
Oreshnik Strike Wake-up Call For Europe – German Politician
Oreshnik Strike Wake-up Call For Europe – German Politician
Sputnik International
Russia using its advanced Oreshnik missile system in early January was evidently just a demonstration of power, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.
2026-01-28T07:47+0000
2026-01-28T09:07+0000
world
russia
ukraine
defense ministry
russia's new oreshnik ballistic missile
strike
europe
western europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123365877_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6713d049fe94ddf2a0b83d9437978402.jpg
Niemeyer stated that Russia is capable of launching Oreshnik missiles daily. He believes Europe, which now views Russia with greater seriousness, will ultimately seek dialogue with Moscow over Ukraine's future.The German council head stressed that this dialogue is indispensable for Europe, since resolving the Ukraine conflict—both during and after any settlement—is impossible without Russia's involvement. This follows a statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry that its forces had crippled Ukraine’s Lvov aircraft repair plant, which serviced Western-supplied F-16s and produced attack drones, using a strike from the mobile Oreshnik missile system.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/russia-struck-ukrainian-facilities-with-oreshnik-to-retaliate-for-attack-on-putins-residence-1123442368.html
russia
ukraine
western europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123365877_187:0:1627:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_475187d395e785e2b2ef6a0f8b76e891.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
advanced oreshnik missile, german council for the constitution and sovereignty, oreshnik strike, wake-up call for europe
advanced oreshnik missile, german council for the constitution and sovereignty, oreshnik strike, wake-up call for europe

Oreshnik Strike Wake-up Call For Europe – German Politician

07:47 GMT 28.01.2026 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 28.01.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry / Go to the mediabankMissile launch
Missile launch - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Defense Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Russia’s use of its advanced Oreshnik missile system in early January served primarily as a demonstration of power, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told Sputnik.
Niemeyer stated that Russia is capable of launching Oreshnik missiles daily. He believes Europe, which now views Russia with greater seriousness, will ultimately seek dialogue with Moscow over Ukraine's future.
The German council head stressed that this dialogue is indispensable for Europe, since resolving the Ukraine conflict—both during and after any settlement—is impossible without Russia's involvement.
This follows a statement from Russia’s Defense Ministry that its forces had crippled Ukraine’s Lvov aircraft repair plant, which serviced Western-supplied F-16s and produced attack drones, using a strike from the mobile Oreshnik missile system.
Russian servicemen of the Tsentr (Centre) Group of Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Struck Ukrainian Facilities With Oreshnik To Retaliate For Attack On Putin’s Residence
9 January, 06:03 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала