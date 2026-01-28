https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/putin-to-hold-talks-on-january-29-with-uae-president-in-russia---kremlin-1123541375.html

Putin to Hold Talks on January 29 With UAE President in Russia - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on January 29 with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be in Russia on an official visit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"On January 29, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be in Russia on an official visit," the statement said. The presidents will discuss key areas of Russian-Emirati cooperation, as well as the current situation in the Middle East, the statement said.

