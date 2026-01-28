International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/putin-to-hold-talks-on-january-29-with-uae-president-in-russia---kremlin-1123541375.html
Putin to Hold Talks on January 29 With UAE President in Russia - Kremlin
Putin to Hold Talks on January 29 With UAE President in Russia - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on January 29 with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be in Russia on an official visit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
2026-01-28T11:46+0000
2026-01-28T11:46+0000
world
vladimir putin
russia
uae
kremlin
talks
visit
official visit
state visit
planned visit
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122569058_0:0:3084:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_df6ff85649eec9459459bb49394d6e46.jpg
"On January 29, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be in Russia on an official visit," the statement said. The presidents will discuss key areas of Russian-Emirati cooperation, as well as the current situation in the Middle East, the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260104/uae-firms-eye-long-term-investments-in-russian-assets---consul-general-in-dubai-1123415072.html
russia
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/07/1122569058_206:0:2937:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b34949ba364109e25ffb8ae2e59e3e31.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian president vladimir putin, uae president sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, uae president in russia
russian president vladimir putin, uae president sheikh mohamed bin zayed al nahyan, uae president in russia

Putin to Hold Talks on January 29 With UAE President in Russia - Kremlin

11:46 GMT 28.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the Kremlin - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.01.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Nikolskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on January 29 with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be in Russia on an official visit, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"On January 29, 2026, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who will be in Russia on an official visit," the statement said.
The presidents will discuss key areas of Russian-Emirati cooperation, as well as the current situation in the Middle East, the statement said.
A view on Dubai, the United Arab Emirates - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.01.2026
World
UAE Firms Eye Long-Term Investments in Russian Assets - Consul General in Dubai
4 January, 09:41 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала