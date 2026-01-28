https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/rejection-of-russian-oil-costs-eu-over-300bln--analysis--1123539233.html
EU Incurs Staggering $339Bln Self-Inflicted Cost by Rejecting Russian Oil - Study
Four years ago, Russia was the largest supplier of oil to the European market, accounting for a quarter of all oil imports to the EU. By 2025, this share had plummeted to just 2%, Sputnik's analysis based on Eurostat data shows:
In January–November 2025, the average cost of one barrel of oil imported by European countries was $77, compared to $68 four years earlier.This means that Europe is now paying $9 more per barrel than in 2021. As a result, the overpayment for the incomplete year of 2025 amounted to $27 billion, while for 2022–2024 it totaled $311 billion.Overall, since the EU’s introduction of anti-Russian sanctions that began in 2022, Europeans have overpaid $339 billion.
