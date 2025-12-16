International
Pakistan, Russia Discussing Oil Agreement - Finance Minister
The Russian and Pakistani energy ministries are discussing an oil agreement, and Pakistan would like to see it signed, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in an interview with Sputnik.
"These are all areas which, you know, play to Russia's strength. And we would be quite keen for them to come and, you know, take this equation forward with Pakistan. But as I said, this is being currently explored with the ministry of energy on both sides," Aurangzeb said when asked whether Pakistan sees an opportunity to expand cooperation with Russia in the oil sector, including exploration, production, and refining In November, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said that Russia and Pakistan were discussing a project to modernize an oil refinery in the country with the participation of Russian companies. He noted that Russia is also interested in increasing oil supplies.
russia pakistan cooperation, energy and oil agreement between russia and pakistan, muhammad aurangzeb interview
06:50 GMT 16.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian and Pakistani energy ministries are discussing an oil agreement, and Pakistan would like to see it signed, Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said in an interview with Sputnik.
"These are all areas which, you know, play to Russia's strength. And we would be quite keen for them to come and, you know, take this equation forward with Pakistan. But as I said, this is being currently explored with the ministry of energy on both sides," Aurangzeb said when asked whether Pakistan sees an opportunity to expand cooperation with Russia in the oil sector, including exploration, production, and refining
In November, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said that Russia and Pakistan were discussing a project to modernize an oil refinery in the country with the participation of Russian companies. He noted that Russia is also interested in increasing oil supplies.
