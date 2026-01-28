https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/russian-forces-strike-storage-sites-for-ukrainian-long-range-drones-1123541602.html

Russian Forces Strike Storage Sites for Ukrainian Long-Range Drones

Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 390 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 390 military personnel, five armored combat vehicles and eight vehicles," the ministry said in a statement. Kiev has also lost over 270 soldiers in battles with Battlegroup Vostok over the past day, the statement read. The Ukrainian armed forces also lost more than 145 soldiers in Russia's Battlegroup Sever area of ​​operations, the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian losses in Russia's Dnepr group of forces' area of operations amounted to up to 40 servicepeople. Russia's Battlegroup Zapad also improved its frontline positions and inflicted losses on Ukrainian units, with Ukrainian losses exceeding 180 personnel, the ministry added. Ukraine also lost up to 100 servicepeople in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Yug, the defense ministry said. Additionally, the Russian armed forces attacked storage sites for launching long-range drones of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry said.

