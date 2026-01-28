https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/russian-foreign-ministry-spokeswoman-points-out-polands-role-in-holocaust-1123542855.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Points Out Poland's Role in Holocaust

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out to Polish President Karol Nawrocki facts indicating Poland's historical ties with Nazi Germany and reminded him about Warsaw's role in the early days of the Holocaust tragedy.

"Warsaw is doing everything it can to make the world forget about Polish officials’ ties with the Third Reich, the Pilsudski–Hitler Pact, and Poland's complicity in the 1938 partition of Czechoslovakia. It was precisely for the latter that Winston Churchill called Poland a 'hyena'," Zakharova wrote on Telegram. Zakharova advised Nawrocki to reread Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2020 article on shared historical responsibility and recalled that when 20,000 Polish Jews reached the German–Polish border, Polish authorities stamped most of their passports invalid, allowing only 4,000 entry and effectively sending the remaining 16,000 into concentration camps. In his speech at Auschwitz on Tuesday, Nawrocki acknowledged that the notorious Nazi death camp was liberated by Soviet soldiers, but accused the Soviet Union of complicity in the murder of millions of European Jews by the Nazis.

